 Seoul court orders release of ex-KCC chief following review
Published: 04 Oct. 2025, 19:57 Updated: 04 Oct. 2025, 20:05
Lee Jin-sook, former chief of the Korea Communications Commission, speaks to reporters as she enters the Seoul Southern District Court in Seoul on Oct. 4. [YONHAP]

A court on Saturday accepted a request from Lee Jin-sook, former head of the now-defunct Korea Communications Commission (KCC), to be released from detention.
 
A judge at the Seoul Southern District Court granted Lee's request for release, saying her arrest is "not justified at this stage.＂ Lee filed for a court review of her detention the previous day.
 

Lee was taken into custody earlier in the week on suspicion of violating the election law and breaching political neutrality. The former KCC chief is accused of breaching political neutrality by making partisan remarks on conservative YouTube channels in September last year.
 
The remarks were also deemed to violate the election law, as they were allegedly aimed at obstructing the election of President Lee Jae Myung, who was a presidential candidate at that time.
 
Yonhap 
tags Korea Lee Jin-sook Korea Communications Commission

