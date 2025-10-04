 Workers end strikes at 14 airports across Korea, action to continue at Incheon Airport
Published: 04 Oct. 2025, 13:01
The departure hall of Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 is ㅔpacked with travelers on Oct. 3, as the extended Chuseok holiday period kicks off. [NEWS1]

The departure hall of Incheon International Airport Terminal 1 is ㅔpacked with travelers on Oct. 3, as the extended Chuseok holiday period kicks off. [NEWS1]

 
Unionized workers at 14 airports across Korea, excluding Incheon International Airport, decided to end their strike and return to their posts Saturday.
 
An association of unionized airport workers announced in a press release that they would resume work from Saturday to Oct. 14, when a meeting between the presidential office and the state-run Korea Airports Corporation is scheduled.
 

The workers stated that "if there is no responsible response from the government and related agencies following the meeting," they will resume a general strike from Oct. 15.
 
Last Wednesday, unionized workers at 15 airports nationwide began an indefinite strike, just ahead of the seven-day Chuseok holiday. The unions represent some 15,000 airport workers, who have demanded improved working conditions including more flexible work shifts, increased staffing and an end to the "suppression" of labor unions.  
 
The workers said Saturday they plan to continue picketing and other lawful protest activities to inform airport visitors of the reasons behind the strike.
 
Workers at Incheon International Airport said they will continue their full-scale strike throughout the Chuseok holiday period.
 

BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
tags Korea airport strike Incheon International Airport

Workers end strikes at 14 airports across Korea, action to continue at Incheon Airport

