Kepco, KHNP to spend combined $26M won in lawsuits over dispute

Korea's two public energy firms are expected to spend nearly 37 billion won ($26.1 million) on lawsuits filed against each other over a payment dispute involving a major nuclear power plant project in the United Arab Emirates, data showed Sunday.The Korea Electric Power Corp. (Kepco) and Korea Hydro & Nuclear Power (KHNP) will spend 14 billion won and 22.8 billion won, respectively, on legal fees over their payment dispute at the Barakah nuclear plant, according to reports submitted to Rep. Kim Dong-ah of the Democratic Party.Korea won the 20 trillion won contract to build the plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2009, marking the country's first-ever overseas nuclear power project.Following the project's completion last year, Kepco, the main contractor, and KHNP, which was in charge of operational support services, have been undergoing a final settlement process.In May, KHNP asked the London Court of International Arbitration to mediate the dispute, demanding some $1 billion in extra costs, citing delays and additional work orders caused by the UAE and Kepco."We will review what efforts the previous administration made to settle the dispute between Kepco and KHNP and hold those responsible accountable," Rep. Kim said.Yonhap