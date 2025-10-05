Hanbok for the holiday: K-pop idols don traditional attire for Chuseok
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 13:42
- WOO JI-WON
K-pop groups shared photos of themselves in hanbok, traditional Korean attire, on Sunday to celebrate the Chuseok holiday.
Boy band Newbeat unveiled photos featuring each member in differently colored hanbok to mark its first Chuseok since its debut.
The Boyz also released a holiday greeting video through its agency.
"Thanks to The B, we've had such happy times this year," the members said in the clip, referring to its official fan club. "We hope everyone enjoys delicious songpyeon [moon-shaped rice cakes] with family and makes plenty of wishes under the full moon."
Below are photos of various K-pop artists donning hanbok to mark the holiday.
