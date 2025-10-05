 Action comedy 'Boss' tops box office for 2nd straight day
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > Movies

print dictionary print

Action comedy 'Boss' tops box office for 2nd straight day

Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 11:45
A still from "Boss" [HIVE MEDIA CORP]

A still from "Boss" [HIVE MEDIA CORP]

 
The action comedy film “Boss” topped the box office for a second consecutive day.
 
The film drew 208,863 moviegoers on Saturday, surpassing director Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice,” which recorded 147,005, to maintain the No. 1 spot on the overall box office chart, according to data from the Korean Film Council.
 

Related Article

Released on Friday, “Boss” follows a group of gang members locked in a fierce yet comical competition as they each yield the position of boss in pursuit of their own ambitions.
 
The film attracted 238,891 viewers on its opening day, marking the strongest opening for a Korean film since the Covid-19 pandemic.
 
It also maintained the top spot in reservations, with a 24.6 percent share as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
 
Previously screened at the 30th Busan International Film Festival, the film received positive feedback for its colorful cast — including Cho Woo-jin, Jung Kyung-ho, Park Ji-hwan and Lee Kyu-hyung — and their strong on-screen chemistry.

BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea Boss

More in Movies

Action comedy 'Boss' tops box office for 2nd straight day

'Squid Game' star Lee Jung-jae wins prestigious Chaplin Award Asia

BTS J-Hope's world tour concert film out on Nov. 12

Hospital warns kids, parents not to slurp like Demon Hunters

b.stage announces 'Kpop Demon Hunters' official fan memberships

Related Stories

Deliver public opinion to your boss accurately

The Boyz's 'She's the Boss' will drop May 14

Fugitive underwear boss arrested in Thailand

KARD's BM to release 3rd single 'Lowkey' on Thursday

Ulsan lose 1-0 to Gwangju before Hong Myung-bo faces the music
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)