Action comedy 'Boss' tops box office for 2nd straight day
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 11:45
WOO JI-WON
The action comedy film “Boss” topped the box office for a second consecutive day.
The film drew 208,863 moviegoers on Saturday, surpassing director Park Chan-wook’s “No Other Choice,” which recorded 147,005, to maintain the No. 1 spot on the overall box office chart, according to data from the Korean Film Council.
Released on Friday, “Boss” follows a group of gang members locked in a fierce yet comical competition as they each yield the position of boss in pursuit of their own ambitions.
The film attracted 238,891 viewers on its opening day, marking the strongest opening for a Korean film since the Covid-19 pandemic.
It also maintained the top spot in reservations, with a 24.6 percent share as of 11:30 a.m. Sunday.
Previously screened at the 30th Busan International Film Festival, the film received positive feedback for its colorful cast — including Cho Woo-jin, Jung Kyung-ho, Park Ji-hwan and Lee Kyu-hyung — and their strong on-screen chemistry.
