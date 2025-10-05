 North holds annual defense exhibition for 3rd consecutive year
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 10:28
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attends the Defence Development-2025, which kicked off in Pyongyang on Oct. 4. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korea has launched its annual defense exhibition for the third consecutive year, with leader Kim Jong-un describing it as “the results” of the country's projects to modernize and advance its military capabilities, state media reported Sunday.
 
The Defence Development-2025 expo kicked off in Pyongyang the previous day, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
 
In a speech at the event, Kim touted it as the “recent results of the important projects […] to put the structure of North Korea's military capabilities, with its nuclear deterrent as the backbone, on an increasingly modern, advanced footing.”
 
Kim accused South Korea and the United States of staging various drills based on a nuclear operation scenario and of expanding defense assets in South Korea and the broader region.
 
“We are closely watching the U.S. deployment of its means of strategic strike and reconnaissance […] and the mobilization for hostile acts in connection with a new possible threat to our state's security,” the North Korean leader said.
 
He said North Korea has also taken “clear measures” to address them, adding that it has assigned corresponding “special assets” to “the major targets of our concern.”
 
"They themselves should have to judge whether the territory of South Korea would be a safe place in any case,” he warned.

Yonhap
