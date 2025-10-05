 Top office holds emergency response meeting on U.S. tariffs
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 16:25
Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan, left, speaks to U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick in Washington on Aug. 25. [YONHAP]

The presidential office on Sunday held an emergency response meeting on Washington's tariff policy following a bilateral trade ministerial meeting the previous day.
 
Kim Yong-beom, presidential chief of staff for policy, and National Security Adviser Wi Sung-lac co-chaired the meeting, joined by finance, foreign and trade ministers, according to the presidential office.
 

The meeting came after Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan and U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick met in the United States on Saturday to discuss tariff issues.
 
“During the meeting, Industry Minister Kim Jung-kwan shared the results of his meeting with Commerce Secretary Lutnick, which was held late Saturday in the United States, and participants discussed ways to address tariff negotiations based on the outcome,” the presidential office said.
 
“The government will continue to engage in follow-up negotiations with the United States on tariffs under the principle of putting Korea's interests as the top priority,” it added.

Yonhap
tags Korea Trade

