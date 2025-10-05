Seoul Global Center advises int'l students on Korea's unique home rental system
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 11:00
For international students, finding housing in Korea can be challenging due to factors such as security deposits, contract types and communication with landlords.
At a Seoul Global Center event aimed at providing international students with tips across various topics, real estate experts advised students to familiarize themselves with their rights and responsibilities, emphasizing that reviewing contracts carefully and safeguarding deposits should be top priorities.
“It’s crucial to understand the scope of a contract and your rights under civil law. Even small things like who is responsible for changing a broken light bulb can lead to disputes if they are not clearly stated in the contract,” real estate expert Nam Ki-tae said at Seoul Global Center’s Welcoming Week event, held on Thursday at Seoul Startup Hub in Mapo District, western Seoul.
The Seoul Global Center, along with the Seoul Metropolitan Government, ran its Welcoming Week program from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, offering international students mock job interviews, employment counseling with local companies, networking sessions with foreign professionals and special lectures at both the Seoul Global Center and the Seoul Startup Hub.
On the final day of the four-day program, Nam addressed the audience, elaborating on contract concepts, fraud prevention, civil law and certified property registration documents.
“I can say these minor matters fall under civil law, which governs contractual obligations between individuals. That’s why you need to clearly know and confirm the scope of your rights and responsibilities,” Nam said.
The expert also warned students to be cautious not only when signing contracts but also when communicating with landlords.
“When a landlord says things like, ‘This house has always been like this,’ or ‘If I ask you to leave, you must move out,’ don’t take their words at face value,” Nam told the audience. “Don’t rely on what others say. Know the rules yourself and sign contracts based on that knowledge.”
“In short, you have both rights and obligations. You have the right to request repairs or refuse unfair eviction, but you also have the duty to pay rent on time. If rent is overdue for about three months, the landlord has the right to ask you to leave,” he explained.
Nam also covered topics that expats may find difficult, such as government protection of deposits, foreclosures and property registration records.
“One key takeaway from today is that your deposit is a valuable asset. That’s why you should know about the priority repayment system, which protects tenants,” Nam said. “For deposits under 55 million won ($39,233.05), the Seoul Metropolitan Government guarantees repayment regardless of complicated ownership structures.”
“But if you sign a jeonse contract for 100 million or 200 million won and the property goes to auction, that’s when we see what’s often called a jeonse scam,” Nam said.
Jeonse is a housing system where tenants pay a large lump-sum deposit to a landlord.
He also explained the certified property registration document, which contains important information on ownership and loan availability, noting that the lack of English versions makes it especially challenging for foreigners.
“All the crucial details like price, condition and mortgage information are in that document. Unfortunately, it’s not available in English, making it necessary for foreigners to take extra caution,” Nam said.
“If you’re not confident in your Korean, bring along a native speaker friend or a licensed agent to help you avoid unexpected losses.”
Another real estate agent, Diane Cha, added that learning about the different housing contracts used in Korea can be vital to avoid misunderstanding and confusion.
“Korea’s unique systems, such as jeonse, banjeonse [a hybrid model combining a high security deposit with a smaller monthly rent] and monthly rent, can be especially confusing for newcomers, which is why it’s essential to learn basic real estate terminology.
She also stressed that it is important to double-check the landlord’s ownership and advised the audience to get professional help to prevent risks.
To do so, she advised students to seek professional advice and confirm that the landlord is the actual property owner, something often overlooked in contracts but critical for protecting one’s deposit.
“You must carefully review the contract, especially to verify the landlord’s ownership. There are cases of fake owners, and ensuring your deposit is safe is the most important step,” Cha said.
“When starting your housing search, you’ll likely have little information. Whether you use real estate platforms like Dabang and Zigbang, or visit an agency in person, it’s important to get help from licensed real estate experts,” she added.
BY YOON SEUNG-JIN [[email protected]]
