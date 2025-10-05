 Cybersecurity watchdog faces work force shortage, lawmaker says
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Cybersecurity watchdog faces work force shortage, lawmaker says

Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 10:26
Rep. Kim Jang-kyom of the People Power Party explains the agenda during a petition review at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 10. [YONHAP]

Rep. Kim Jang-kyom of the People Power Party explains the agenda during a petition review at the National Assembly in western Seoul on Sept. 10. [YONHAP]

 
Korea's cybersecurity watchdog is facing a work force shortage amid the soaring number of cyber threats reported by local businesses, a lawmaker said Sunday.
 
Citing data submitted by the Korea Internet & Security Agency (KISA), Rep. Kim Jang-kyom of the People Power Party said the watchdog received 1,887 reports of security breaches from Korean companies in 2024, up 47 percent from a year earlier.
 

Related Article

During the January-August period of 2025, the number of breach reports stood at 1,501, the data showed.
 
Despite the surge in cyberattacks reported by businesses, the number of response personnel came to just 132, up only nine from 2022.
 
Over the same period, Korea's budget for hacking and virus response systems rose 22 percent to 73.6 billion won ($52.4 million), according to the lawmaker.
 
“The fact that the number of investigators at KISA increased by a single digit over the years indicates the country lacks readiness against such threats,” Rep. Kim said.
 
 

Yonhap
tags Korea cybersecurity

More in Social Affairs

Mercedes EV catches fire in Suwon apartment parking garage

Highways nationwide congested amid extended Chuseok holiday

Number of overseas Koreans missing or out of contact rises over past 5 years

Hacking attempts against Constitutional Court on rise since 2017

Spike in deliveries for Chuseok means hike in lost, damaged packages

Related Stories

Amcham hosts first cybersecurity seminar focusing on national security and global industry trends

South Korean, British diplomats discuss cybersecurity cooperation

Major Korean firms spend just 0.1% of revenue on cybersecurity: Data

Cybersecurity emerges as top priority

South Korea, U.S., Japan co-host forum in Tokyo to counter North IT worker threats
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)