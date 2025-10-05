 Hacking attempts against Constitutional Court on rise since 2017
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Hacking attempts against Constitutional Court on rise since 2017

Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 10:38
A police officer guards the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on April 15. [YONHAP]

A police officer guards the Constitutional Court in central Seoul on April 15. [YONHAP]

 
The number of attempts to hack the Constitutional Court has been gradually rising since 2017, data showed Sunday, raising concerns over cybersecurity in public organizations.
 
Citing data submitted by the Constitutional Court, Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party said there have been around 1.16 million cases of attempted cyberattacks against the court since 2017.
 

Related Article

The attempts, all of which were detected and blocked, came to 85,000 in 2017 but surged to 187,000 in 2024, the report showed.
 
The figure stood at around 80,000 during the January-August period of 2025.
 
"Cyber threats continue to grow. We need to bolster our alertness and enhance security readiness," Rep. Choo said.

Yonhap
tags Korea hacking Cyber threats

More in Social Affairs

Mercedes EV catches fire in Suwon apartment parking garage

Highways nationwide congested amid extended Chuseok holiday

Number of overseas Koreans missing or out of contact rises over past 5 years

Hacking attempts against Constitutional Court on rise since 2017

Spike in deliveries for Chuseok means hike in lost, damaged packages

Related Stories

[Editorial] Centralize the effort to combat cyber warfare

North Korean tech workers, South Korean gangsters team up on illegal online gambling

[Editorial] Centralize the effort to combat cyber warfare (KOR)

Seoul sanctions North Korean hacking group Kimsuky

U.S., South Korea sanction more Northern entities
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)