Hacking attempts against Constitutional Court on rise since 2017

The number of attempts to hack the Constitutional Court has been gradually rising since 2017, data showed Sunday, raising concerns over cybersecurity in public organizations.Citing data submitted by the Constitutional Court, Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party said there have been around 1.16 million cases of attempted cyberattacks against the court since 2017.The attempts, all of which were detected and blocked, came to 85,000 in 2017 but surged to 187,000 in 2024, the report showed.The figure stood at around 80,000 during the January-August period of 2025."Cyber threats continue to grow. We need to bolster our alertness and enhance security readiness," Rep. Choo said.Yonhap