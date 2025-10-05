Mercedes EV catches fire in Suwon apartment parking garage
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 14:08
Dozens of residents were evacuated after a fire broke out in a Mercedes-Benz EV in an underground apartment parking lot in Suwon, Gyeonggi, on Sunday morning.
The blaze began around 8:04 a.m. on the first basement level of a 15-story apartment complex in Gwonseon District containing about 1,800 households.
The fire, which started in the parked car, spread to nearby vehicles, burning a total of three vehicles.
Gyeonggi firefighters were dispatched after receiving a report from an apartment employee. Nineteen fire trucks and 57 firefighters were mobilized to contain the blaze, which was brought under control by 8:43 a.m. using a fire blanket. It was fully extinguished at 10:16 a.m., roughly two hours after it began.
An apartment employee was taken to a hospital after inhaling smoke, and dozens of residents were also temporarily evacuated.
Firefighters moved the burned vehicle outdoors and continued cooling operations to prevent reignition.
The vehicle was reportedly charging at the time of the fire, though the exact cause — whether related to the battery or wiring — has yet to be determined. Authorities are investigating.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)