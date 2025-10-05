Mother of late weathercaster ends hunger strike after reaching agreement with MBC
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 16:11
- WOO JI-WON
- [email protected]
The mother of the late MBC weathercaster Oh Yoanna ended her 27-day hunger strike after reaching an agreement with the broadcaster.
Civic groups Ending Credit and Gapjil 119 announced on Sunday that Oh's mother, Jang Yeon-mi, halted her protest following a tentative settlement between the bereaved family and MBC. Jang has been admitted to Green Hospital in Jungnang District, eastern Seoul.
As part of the agreement, MBC will hold a joint press conference with the family on Oct. 15 to issue a public apology, grant Oh an honorary employee certificate and announce measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Jang had been on a hunger strike outside MBC headquarters since Sept. 8.
A memorial space set up at MBC headquarters in Mapo District, western Seoul, will also remain open until Sept. 15 next year, the second anniversary of Oh's death.
Oh died on Sept. 15 last year after alleging workplace harassment. In a note written earlier that year, she disclosed mistreatment at work and wrote of her distress over workplace bullying. News of her death was only made public three months later.
MBC last month announced the abolishment of existing nonregular weathercaster positions — under the condition that no current weathercasters face disadvantages — and converted them into full-time positions as climate and weather professionals.
BY WOO JI-WON [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
