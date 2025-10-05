 Number of overseas Koreans missing or out of contact rises over past 5 years
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 10:38
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs [YONHAP]

The number of overseas Koreans who remained missing or out of contact has steadily increased over the past five years, data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs showed Sunday.
 
A total of 52 Koreans were unaccounted for after going missing or losing contact between 2020 and 2024, according to the data obtained by the office of Rep. Hong Kee-won of the Democratic Party.
 

The figures rose from just two in 2020 to six in 2021, three in 2022, 18 in 2023 and 23 last year.
 
Of them, 47 were in the Asia-Pacific region, three in the Americas and two in Europe.
 
The ministry told Hong's office that it is taking measures to address the issues, including maintaining communication with investigative authorities in the host countries.
 
The lawmaker described the disappearances of overseas Koreans as critical incidents affecting public safety and urged the ministry to develop measures to minimize recurrences.

Yonhap
