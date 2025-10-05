Spike in deliveries for Chuseok means hike in lost, damaged packages
Published: 05 Oct. 2025, 10:37 Updated: 05 Oct. 2025, 10:55
The Chuseok holiday is the busiest time of the year for parcel delivery services nationwide. An average of 18.5 million packages were shipped per day during last year’s holiday season, and a similar volume is expected this year.
With the sharp rise in shipments comes frequent cases of lost or damaged parcels. Data from the Korea Consumer Agency (KCA) show that one in five parcel-related complaints was filed during major holidays such as Chuseok and the Lunar New Year.
With the holiday stretching for more than a week this year, concerns about missing packages and delivery delays are mounting. In response, the KCA issued an advisory on Sept. 22, reminding the public how to respond if a parcel goes missing or arrives damaged during the holidays.
When sending a package, the agency advises customers to fill out shipping details accurately, including the item’s value, type, quantity and destination address. Accurately declaring the item’s value is particularly crucial, as it determines how much compensation can be claimed if a parcel is lost or seriously damaged.
If the value is not specified on the shipping label, compensation is capped at 500,000 won ($350) under the industry’s standard terms and conditions. Senders of higher-value items over 500,000 won should notify the courier in advance and pay an additional fee or purchase insurance for possible loss or damage.
“Depending on the item or delivery area, some companies apply special clauses exempting them from liability for damage or delays, so it’s important to review them before shipping,” advised KCA official.
The agency also urged customers to keep all supporting documents in case of loss or dispute. “Use protective packaging materials to prevent damage, and allow enough time for shipment, as there is a risk of damage, loss or delays before and after holidays when demand peaks,” the official said.
Recipients should also be careful. Whenever possible, accept parcels in person. If a package is left at a designated spot, ensure the location is secure. Upon receipt, check immediately for any damage or spoilage. If an item is broken, take photos of both the package and the box and report the issue to the delivery company.
Between 2022 and June 2025, the agency received 1,149 requests for compensation related to parcel delivery — more than 300 each year. Of these, 76.5 percent, or 879 cases, involved five major companies: Kyoungdong Express, Lotte Global Logistics, Hanjin, CJ Logistics and GS Networks.
CJ Logistics, the largest by shipment volume, also accounted for the most cases of 345, or 30 percent, followed by Kyoungdong Express with 155, or 13.5 percent, Lotte Global Logistics 139, or 12.1 percent, GS Networks 124, or 10.8 percent and Hanjin 116, or 10.1 percent.
Most complaints involved damage or breakage, accounting for 42.3 percent or 372 cases, followed by loss at 37.1 percent, or 326 cases.
Consumers may also be entitled to compensation for delayed deliveries. Under standard parcel-service terms, if a courier fails to deliver on time, the company must pay 50 percent of the shipping fee per day of delay, up to twice the original charge. For instance, if a customer paid 5,000 won and the delivery arrived one day late, the compensation would be 2,500 won.
