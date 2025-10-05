Hwang You-min captures maiden LPGA title

Hwang You-min has captured her first LPGA title in Hawaii with a late birdie barrage in the final round.Hwang won the Lotte Championship at Hoakalei Country Club in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, on Saturday with a four-round total of 17-under 271. Hwang recorded birdies on five of her last six holes, including the last four straight, en route to a five-under 67 in the final round.Hwang, 22, has been playing on the Korea LPGA Tour since 2023. She was the runner-up for the Rookie of the Year award in 2023 and has won two tournaments on the domestic circuit.By winning an LPGA tournament as a nonmember, Hwang has the option of accepting her LPGA membership immediately or deferring it to the start of the 2026 season.Hwang became the sixth Korean player to win on the LPGA Tour in 2025, joining Kim A-lim, Ryu Hae-ran, Im Jin-hee, Lee So-mi and Kim Hyo-joo, who was tied with Hwang for second place at 12-under entering the final round and lost her lead two costly bogeys on the back nine Saturday.Hwang is the 26th different winner on the tour this year through 25 events. This tied the LPGA record for the most unique winners in one season — the tour also had 26 different champions in 1991, 2018 and 2022.Hwang is sponsored by Lotte and played this tournament on a sponsor's exemption.Yonhap