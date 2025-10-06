Nearly 60% of Koreans fear they're missing the boat on AI investment advice

Nearly 60 percent of Koreans feel a sense of anxiety about falling behind others in using generative artificial intelligence (AI) models to help with investments, a survey showed Monday.According to a poll by the Korea Press Foundation of 1,000 Koreans, 59.1 percent of respondents expressed unease over being behind the trend of using AI for investment advice.Respondents in their 30s posted the highest concerned ratio among all age groups with 64.5 percent, the survey showed.“The figure indicates that people in their 30s, who have just started their social and economic activities, show strong interest in investment, along with a desire to utilize AI programs,” said Yang Jung-ae, a researcher at the foundation.The survey also found that 67.2 percent felt uneasy about failing to acquire AI-related skills at work, while 54.9 percent expressed concerns over the AI education boom.Experts, meanwhile, warned that investors should refrain from accepting all responses from AI models as facts.“Each AI model has different biases, and answers from the same program may vary depending on whether the service is free or paid,” said Lee Jeong-min, a researcher at the Korea Financial Consumers Protection Foundation.“Users need to compare and verify answers through different sources.”Yonhap