Longtime Korea Zinc leader and honorary chairman Choi Chang-geol dies at 84
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 17:46
Choi Chang-geol, the visionary industrialist who transformed Korea Zinc from a modest local smelting company into the world’s leading nonferrous metals producer, died on Monday in Seoul. He was 84.
Korea Zinc said its honorary chairman Choi died of a chronic illness at Seoul National University Hospital. His wife, Yoo Jung-geun, former president of the Korean Red Cross, and his son, Choi Yoon-beom, the current chairman of Korea Zinc, were at his bedside.
Born in 1941 in Bongsan, Hwanghae Province — now part of North Korea — Choi was among a generation of industrial leaders who helped rebuild South Korea’s economy from postwar hardship. When he joined the founding team of Korea Zinc in 1974, the nation had little access to raw materials and virtually no experience in refining.
Over the following three decades, Choi led the company’s ascent to the top of the global smelting industry. Under his guidance, Korea Zinc became the benchmark negotiator for treatment charges with the world’s largest mining companies — a position long dominated by century-old Western refiners.
Known in the industry as a “towering figure of nonferrous metals,” Choi was credited with pushing technological innovation and raising Korea’s refining standards to world-class levels. His disciplined leadership style and commitment to quality helped cement the company’s reputation for efficiency and precision.
The funeral will be held from Tuesday to Friday at Asan Medical Center in Seoul, with a memorial service scheduled for Friday at 8 a.m. He is survived by his wife and son.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
