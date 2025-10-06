 Tourists brave rain to visit Korea's royal palaces during Chuseok - In Pictures
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 17:20
 
Despite steady rain on Chuseok day, visitors from both Korea and overseas went to Gyeongbok Palace in central Seoul on Monday, enjoying the holiday atmosphere. During the Chuseok holiday, all four major royal palaces — Gyeongbok, Changdeok, Deoksu and Changgyeong — along with Jongmyo Shrine and the Royal Tombs of the Joseon Dynasty (1392-1910), are open free of charge. This is to allow visitors to experience Korea’s cultural heritage throughout the holiday period. [NEWS1] 
 

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
