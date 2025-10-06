New meets old as name brands embrace, adapt to traditional Gwangjang Market
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 13:58
At Gwangjang Market in central Seoul, stall owners known for selling savory mung bean pancakes and sweet twisted doughnuts greeted customers in matching black hats and shirts — all branded by K-fashion label Matin Kim. The collaboration, marking the brand’s store opening, brought together 150 vendors, all wearing the same outfit, to welcome visitors.
Founded more than 120 years ago, Gwangjang Market — Korea’s first permanent marketplace — is transforming into a new hub for K-fashion. Popular brands such as Rawrow, The North Face, Pleats Mama and Kodak Apparel have already opened shops, joined recently by Matin Kim, Marithe Francois Girbaud and Setter.
The move reflects the market’s growing appeal among both foreign tourists and younger Koreans seeking an authentic yet trendy experience. Once known solely for its traditional street food, Gwangjang Market has become a must-visit destination, blending vintage charm with contemporary culture.
“Eight out of 10 customers on weekends are foreigners,” said one vendor. “They eat, take photos and shop — it’s all part of the experience now.”
Setter’s marketing director, Shin Jae-young of Recipe Group, said brands are reimagining the market as a cultural complex. “We incorporated traditional materials like cotton and hanji paper into our store's interior and designed limited-edition products inspired by Korean aesthetics,” he said.
The transformation extends upstairs, where F&B brands are replacing old wholesale shops. Starbucks’ Gwangjang Market branch, which opened in May, evokes nostalgia with retro signs, fabric-shop motifs and a rooftop photo zone. The cafe also offers themed menu items like “Honey Hotteok Latte,” “Pomegranate Crepe” and “Siru Honey Cake,” inspired by traditional Korean snacks.
Other trendy brands — such as Abebe Bakery, known for its cream buns, and Cafe Onion, famous for its pastries — have also opened locations there. Even Offbeauty, Korea’s first beauty outlet, has set up shop at the market entrance.
Industry insiders say Gwangjang Market’s unique mix of history and modern style is making it one of Seoul’s next major fashion landmarks, alongside Myeong-dong and Seongsu. “It’s where tradition meets trend,” one insider said. “And that’s exactly what global visitors want to experience.”
