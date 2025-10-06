 Seventeen's S.Coups and Mingyu set K-pop subunit sales record
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 13:25 Updated: 06 Oct. 2025, 13:43
Seventeen's S.Coups and Mingyu [PLEDIS ENTERTAINMENT]

Seventeen’s special unit S. Coups and Mingyu has set a record for first-week album sales among K-pop subunits with their debut EP “Hype Vibes.”
 
According to Hanteo Chart on Monday, “Hype Vibes” sold 887,581 copies in its first week, between Sept. 29 and Oct. 5, topping the weekly album chart. The duo broke the previous K-pop unit record on the album’s fourth day of release, surpassing 840,000 copies.
 

The album also swept music charts across Korea, Japan and China. It topped Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking for three consecutive days in Japan and ranked No. 1 on China’s QQ Music daily and weekly “Digital Best-Selling Albums” charts, earning triple-gold certification for surpassing 750,000 yuan in sales.
 
The title track “5, 4, 3 (Pretty Woman)” featuring Lay Bankz debuted at No. 1 on Bugs’ real-time chart, while every track entered Melon’s Top 100. Its prerelease dance challenge drew more than 180 million views online, with fellow Seventeen members The8 and Seungkwan — and even Lay Bankz herself — joining in the viral trend.
 
Seventeen debuted in 2015. The 13-member band is known for songs like “Adore U” (2015), “Very Nice” (2016), “Don’t Wanna Cry” (2017) and “Home” (2019).
 
The band’s subunits include BSS (comprising DK, Seungkwan and Hoshi), JxW (Jeonghan and Wonwoo) and Hoshi X Woozi.

BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]
BY YIM SEUNG-HYE [[email protected]]

