JCS chairman urges vigilance during extended Chuseok holiday in command call with ops personnel

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Monday called for maintaining a firm defense posture during the extended Chuseok holiday, the JCS said.Jin made the remarks during a command call with troops and civilian personnel in charge of operations across land, sea, air, cyber and counterterrorism units as the extended holiday runs through Thursday this year.“Thanks to each of you faithfully carrying out your duties during the holiday, with a strong sense of mission to protect the nation and safeguard the lives and property of our people, citizens can spend the holiday in peace and with confidence in our military,” Jin was quoted as saying.He also emphasized the need to maintain full operational readiness, ordering forces to closely monitor even minor changes by the enemy and respond swiftly and proactively.Yonhap