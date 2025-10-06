 JCS chairman urges vigilance during extended Chuseok holiday in command call with ops personnel
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Defense

print dictionary print

JCS chairman urges vigilance during extended Chuseok holiday in command call with ops personnel

Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 14:35
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Oct. 6 called for maintaining a firm defense posture during the extended Chuseok holiday during a command call with troops and civilian personnel in charge of operations across land, sea, air, cyber and counterterrorism units as the extended holiday runs through Oct. 9. [JCS]

Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Oct. 6 called for maintaining a firm defense posture during the extended Chuseok holiday during a command call with troops and civilian personnel in charge of operations across land, sea, air, cyber and counterterrorism units as the extended holiday runs through Oct. 9. [JCS]

 
Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) chairman Gen. Jin Yong-sung on Monday called for maintaining a firm defense posture during the extended Chuseok holiday, the JCS said.
 
Jin made the remarks during a command call with troops and civilian personnel in charge of operations across land, sea, air, cyber and counterterrorism units as the extended holiday runs through Thursday this year.
 

Related Article

 
“Thanks to each of you faithfully carrying out your duties during the holiday, with a strong sense of mission to protect the nation and safeguard the lives and property of our people, citizens can spend the holiday in peace and with confidence in our military,” Jin was quoted as saying.
 
He also emphasized the need to maintain full operational readiness, ordering forces to closely monitor even minor changes by the enemy and respond swiftly and proactively.

Yonhap
tags joint chief of staff

More in Defense

JCS chairman urges vigilance during extended Chuseok holiday in command call with ops personnel

North set to hold military parade to mark 80th anniversary of Workers' Party founding

North holds annual defense exhibition for 3rd consecutive year

Korean overseas troops continue to serve for peace as UNC marks 75th anniversary

[WHY] BTS may not be done with military service just yet: Why all men must complete reserve forces training

Related Stories

JCS chief calls for firm readiness against North Korean threats

North Korea fires multiple short-range ballistic missiles: JCS

North Korea fires ballistic missiles toward Yellow Sea amid South-U.S. drills: JCS

South fires warning shots after North Korean merchant vessel crosses NLL

Korean overseas troops continue to serve for peace as UNC marks 75th anniversary
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)