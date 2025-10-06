North's Kim calls for increasing naval power to 'thoroughly' punish enemy

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the nation's first 5,000-ton destroyer, calling for bolstering his naval combat force to “thoroughly” deter and counter enemy provocations, state media reported Monday.Kim visited the Choe Hyon destroyer Sunday, accompanied by key party and government officials, as part of his schedule during a military hardware exhibition, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).In April, North Korea unveiled its new 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer, named the Choe Hyon, as part of its efforts to enhance its naval power.During the visit, Kim said “the tremendous ability of our navy should be exercised in the vast ocean to thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations,” in order to defend the nation's sovereignty and its security interests, according to the KCNA.“He noted that our (Workers') Party would continue its struggle without even a moment's stagnation for the overall and accelerated expansion and growth of the naval combat force, defending the core of national rights,” it added.North Korea earlier said the Choe Hyon destroyer is equipped with supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and other strike means.In June, the North launched another destroyer of the same class, the Kang Kon, after repairs, a month after the warship had tipped over and sustained damage during its initial launch attempt in May.North Korea has been focusing on strengthening its naval force, with plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer by Oct. 2026.Yonhap