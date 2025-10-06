 North's Kim calls for increasing naval power to 'thoroughly' punish enemy
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North's Kim calls for increasing naval power to 'thoroughly' punish enemy

Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 10:35
This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 6, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, visiting the 5,000-ton destroyer, named the Choe Hyon, on Oct. 5. [KCNA]

This photo, carried by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency on Oct. 6, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, visiting the 5,000-ton destroyer, named the Choe Hyon, on Oct. 5. [KCNA]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited the nation's first 5,000-ton destroyer, calling for bolstering his naval combat force to “thoroughly” deter and counter enemy provocations, state media reported Monday.
 
Kim visited the Choe Hyon destroyer Sunday, accompanied by key party and government officials, as part of his schedule during a military hardware exhibition, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
 

Related Article

 
In April, North Korea unveiled its new 5,000-ton multipurpose destroyer, named the Choe Hyon, as part of its efforts to enhance its naval power.
 
During the visit, Kim said “the tremendous ability of our navy should be exercised in the vast ocean to thoroughly deter or counter and punish the enemy's provocations,” in order to defend the nation's sovereignty and its security interests, according to the KCNA.
 
“He noted that our (Workers') Party would continue its struggle without even a moment's stagnation for the overall and accelerated expansion and growth of the naval combat force, defending the core of national rights,” it added.
 
North Korea earlier said the Choe Hyon destroyer is equipped with supersonic strategic cruise missiles, tactical ballistic missiles and other strike means.
 
In June, the North launched another destroyer of the same class, the Kang Kon, after repairs, a month after the warship had tipped over and sustained damage during its initial launch attempt in May.
 
North Korea has been focusing on strengthening its naval force, with plans to build another 5,000-ton destroyer by Oct. 2026.

Yonhap
tags north korea kim jong-un destroyer

More in North Korea

Vietnamese leader to visit North Korea to mark key party anniversary, says KCNA

North's Kim calls for increasing naval power to 'thoroughly' punish enemy

South Korea's policy puzzle: Lee's top aides divided over 'two states' approach to North

Lee says issue of separated families 'top priority'

President Lee meets with displaced families, emphasizes humanitarian responsibility of North and South

Related Stories

North Korea launches full-scale probe into new destroyer's capsizing during launch

North Korea relaunches capsized warship after botched ceremony

North appears to have righted partially submerged destroyer

Former North Korean commander dismissed over botched war ship launch back in media

North Korea to build third 5,000-ton destroyer by next October
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)