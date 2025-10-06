Vietnamese leader to visit North Korea to mark key party anniversary, says KCNA

Vietnam's top leader, To Lam, will visit North Korea this Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the North's ruling Workers' Party of Korea, according to state media.The Vietnamese leader will pay a state visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency reported Monday in a short dispatch.It would mark the first trip to North Korea by a Vietnamese leader in 18 years. Vietnam and North Korea have maintained close diplomatic relations since establishing ties in 1950.North Korea is expected to hold a large-scale military parade to celebrate the party's anniversary. The South Korean military has previously stated that the North may stage a nighttime parade involving tens of thousands of people.Yonhap