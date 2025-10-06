Vietnamese leader to visit North Korea to mark key party anniversary, says KCNA
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 14:13
The Vietnamese leader will pay a state visit at the invitation of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, the Korean Central News Agency reported Monday in a short dispatch.
It would mark the first trip to North Korea by a Vietnamese leader in 18 years. Vietnam and North Korea have maintained close diplomatic relations since establishing ties in 1950.
North Korea is expected to hold a large-scale military parade to celebrate the party's anniversary. The South Korean military has previously stated that the North may stage a nighttime parade involving tens of thousands of people.
