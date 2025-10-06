President Lee visits hometown for Chuseok, pays respects
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 17:46
President Lee Jae Myung visited his family’s ancestral graves in his hometown on Monday, marking the Chuseok holiday with relatives, according to the presidential office.
“The president paid his respects at the family grave sites in Bonghwa and Andong, North Gyeongsang, together with his family and relatives,” the office said in a statement. “He also greeted local residents he met along the way, exchanging warm holiday wishes.”
On his Facebook page, Lee also wrote, “I visited my hometown to pay respects to my ancestors and renewed my commitment to be a president for all.”
He added, “The scent of the mountains mixed with a light drizzle feels fresh and sweet — a reminder that the season of harvest is upon us.”
“On this Chuseok day,” Lee wrote, “I hope every Korean enjoys a day filled with abundance and happiness.”
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JANG GU-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)