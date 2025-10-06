Car overturns, catches fire in Gyeonggi Sunday night; man suffers serious injury
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 16:20
A car overturned and caught fire after crashing into a guardrail on the Gyeongbu Expressway in Yongin, Gyeonggi, late Sunday night, police said.
The accident occurred around 10:38 p.m. near the Singal Interchange on the Seoul-bound side of the highway. The driver, a man in his 40s, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to a nearby hospital.
The vehicle caught fire shortly after the crash but was fully extinguished by firefighters at about 11:14 p.m. Officials said another driver and a tow truck operator helped put out the initial flames and pulled the man from the car, preventing further injuries.
Police believe the driver lost control while traveling in the fourth lane and struck the right-side guardrail. No evidence of drunk driving or other traffic violations was found. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.
