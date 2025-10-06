Coast guard arrests eight Chinese nationals for trying to enter Korea illegally
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 11:43
Eight Chinese nationals were arrested after allegedly attempting to enter Korea illegally by leisure boat off the coast of Taean County, South Chungcheong, police said Monday.
According to the Taean Coast Guard, a suspicious vessel approaching the waters about two nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) north of Gaeui Island was detected by an Army radar base at around 11:38 p.m. on Sunday.
The Army immediately alerted the Navy and the Coast Guard, which jointly dispatched eight patrol vessels and two Army boats to intercept the craft.
After a pursuit, the leisure boat was seized at around 1:43 a.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities found eight Chinese nationals on board.
During the inspection, one passenger fell into the sea but was rescued about 15 minutes later, the Coast Guard said.
“We are conducting a joint investigation with relevant agencies to determine the exact circumstances and whether the individuals were attempting illegal entry,” a Taean Coast Guard official said.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)