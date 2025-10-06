 Coast guard arrests eight Chinese nationals for trying to enter Korea illegally
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Coast guard arrests eight Chinese nationals for trying to enter Korea illegally

Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 11:43
Eight Chinese nationals are arrested after allegedly attempting to enter Korea illegally by leisure boat off the coast of Taean County, South Chungcheong Sunday. [TAEAN COAST GUARD]

Eight Chinese nationals are arrested after allegedly attempting to enter Korea illegally by leisure boat off the coast of Taean County, South Chungcheong Sunday. [TAEAN COAST GUARD]

 
Eight Chinese nationals were arrested after allegedly attempting to enter Korea illegally by leisure boat off the coast of Taean County, South Chungcheong, police said Monday.
 
According to the Taean Coast Guard, a suspicious vessel approaching the waters about two nautical miles (3.7 kilometers) north of Gaeui Island was detected by an Army radar base at around 11:38 p.m. on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
The Army immediately alerted the Navy and the Coast Guard, which jointly dispatched eight patrol vessels and two Army boats to intercept the craft.
 
After a pursuit, the leisure boat was seized at around 1:43 a.m. on Oct. 6. Authorities found eight Chinese nationals on board.
 
During the inspection, one passenger fell into the sea but was rescued about 15 minutes later, the Coast Guard said.
 
“We are conducting a joint investigation with relevant agencies to determine the exact circumstances and whether the individuals were attempting illegal entry,” a Taean Coast Guard official said.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags illegal entry Chinese korea

More in Social Affairs

Car overturns, catches fire in Gyeonggi Sunday night; man suffers serious injury

Worst traffic of the year Monday as more than 6 million vehicles hit the road for Chuseok

Man allegedly attempts to abduct 2-year old in Dongdaemun

Coast guard arrests eight Chinese nationals for trying to enter Korea illegally

From desk to table: How a civil servant became Korea's first world arm-wrestling medalist

Related Stories

Chinese national arrested for illegal entry attempt via rubber boat in Jeju Island

Police apprehend fourth Chinese national who illegally entered Jeju Island by rubber motorboat

Defense chief calls for strict security against illegal entry

Twenty-two Chinese nationals caught after illegal entry attempt

Foreigners embroiled in suspicious land deals
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)