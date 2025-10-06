Korea weighs banning 'English kindergartens' amid parental backlash
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 07:00
“Even though the tuition is nearly five times higher, I still recommend English kindergartens,” said Ms. Hwang, a mother who moved her child from a private kindergarten to an institution that teaches in English.
In Korea, many parents turn to these full-day English immersion programs, widely known as “English kindergartens,” in the hope that their children will pick up the language naturally, despite the steep tuition fees.
However, such institutions could soon disappear if a bill seeking to abolish them passes in the National Assembly.
The bill, proposed by minor liberal Rebuilding Korea Party Rep. Kang Kyung-sook and nine other lawmakers on July 23, aims to amend the Act on the Establishment and Operation of Private Teaching Institutes and Extracurricular Lessons, prohibiting children under 36 months old from taking academic lessons for the purpose of “admission and globalization.”
For children ages 3 to 7, such lessons would be limited to a maximum of 40 minutes a day.
If passed, the law would effectively shut down these private institutions.
Violators could face orders from the superintendent of education to suspend classes, suspend or close their operations or have their registration revoked.
Why a ban?
“It would be useless to ban English kindergartens,” one user wrote on a popular online forum where parents exchange information about child rearing.
Another parent wrote, “It's going too far for the government to step in and forcibly close English-language kindergartens, even if they are controversial.”
Such comments have become rife on Korea’s so-called “mom cafes,” online parenting communities, ever since lawmakers proposed the bill to ban English-language kindergartens.
The bill addresses Korea’s unusually high rate of private education for preschoolers. In their proposal, the lawmakers cited a 2019 report by the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, which found that children in Korea “faced significant academic stress, notably in private education institutions.”
According to the Ministry of Education, 47.6 percent of children under 7 received some form of private education between July and September last year. Participation rose with age: 24.6 percent for children 2 and younger, 50.3 percent at age 3, 68.9 percent at age 4 and 81.2 percent at age 5.
English kindergartens fall under the private education sector because they are not classified as educational institutions under the Early Childhood Education Act. Instead, they are regulated as private institutes under the Private Teaching Act.
The proposal follows a growing controversy over the so-called “4-year-old gosi” — a practice in which toddlers are drilled in English so they can pass entrance exams to enroll in these institutions. Gosi refers to the state bar exam in Korean.
The intense competition to secure spots at these elite institutions has fueled controversy. In recent months, reports surfaced of toddlers being sent to cram schools and private tutors specifically to prepare for English kindergarten entrance exams.
“My 5-year-old daughter had to take the entrance test three times before she was accepted,” Ms. Hwang said.
In an on-site study conducted from May to July, the Education Ministry found 23 institutions nationwide administering such tests — 11 in Seoul, nine in Gyeonggi and three in Gangwon. The ministry subsequently advised academies to use consultations or lotteries, rather than exams, when admitting students.
Experts, parents and businesses clash
The bill has triggered heated debate among parents and the private education sector. Some parents argue that forcibly banning the institutes violates Article 31 of the Constitution, which guarantees all citizens the “right to education corresponding to their abilities.”
Others acknowledged that preschoolers do not necessarily need English instruction but opposed a blanket ban, pointing out that children in multicultural families may benefit from early exposure to the language.
For some parents, attentive care was another deciding factor.
“The more I paid, the more attention my child received from the teachers,” Ms. Hwang said.
According to an Education Ministry report released in March, the average monthly tuition at English kindergartens was 1.54 million won ($1,098). That figure is much higher compared with the 224,000 won fee for private kindergartens and 52,000 won cost for public kindergartens in 2022.
During the preannouncement period for the legislation, held from July 24 to Aug. 2, the bill drew 10,460 public comments. Only a few dozen of them supported it.
Still, many experts have voiced strong support.
“Korea is an EFL (English as a Foreign Language) country, not an ESL (English as a Second Language) one. Because of this structural reality, English can only be learned through formal study. But such academic-style learning is not developmentally appropriate for young children,” said Son Hye-sook, a professor of child education at Kyungin Women’s University.
“The frontal lobe develops during early childhood, but the temporal lobe — which is crucial for language acquisition — develops only after age 7. So learning English after that age is both sufficient and effective,” she said. “At that stage, children should first be developing integrative, creative and emotional capacities.”
In Korea’s public school system, students begin formal learning of English in the third grade. But the notion that toddlers could acquire the language naturally if exposed earlier helped English kindergartens flourish.
That belief also extends to private tutoring.
“I once tutored a three-year-old who could barely even speak Korean,” said a 23-year-old university student.
“The mother told me just to keep speaking to the child in English so he could absorb the language naturally.”
Critics have also raised concerns about the qualifications of English kindergarten instructors.
A study published last year in Educational Theory and Practice for Infants and Young Children found that many institutes simply follow franchise curricula or import foreign programs without any national standards or evaluation.
“The curriculum for English kindergartens is applied without standardized guidelines or assessments,” the report read.
“We need to examine whether the content is even appropriate for Korea’s educational environment.”
Prof. Son echoed the concern, noting that many institutes employ foreigners who speak English but are not trained teachers.
“This is a sensitive issue for children,” she said. “Instead of teachers who consider overall child development, they are often taught by people who approach it purely as language training.”
Will regulation change anything?
Some critics believe the legislation will be ineffective.
“The private education market in Korea has always been this way,” one user on an online parenting community commented. “Even if something is banned or regulated, another workaround quickly emerges. This cycle has repeated for decades.”
In Daechi-dong, a posh neighborhood in southern Seoul known for its highly competitive academies, the head of an English academy expressed similar doubts on his YouTube channel.
“Parents send their children to these places because public education alone isn’t enough to make them proficient in English,” he said.
“This bill may reduce the phenomenon but it won’t solve it.”
Amid the escalating competition among preschoolers, the Education Ministry in September created a temporary task force to devise measures to curb the trend. The team, set to operate for three months, is charged with proposing ways to address the rise of private education for young children.
During a debate on private education for preschoolers hosted on Sept. 22 by ruling Democratic Party Rep. Jin Sun-mee, Lee Sang-hyup, president of the Korea Association of Foreign Language Education under the Korea Association of Hakwon, criticized the proposal.
“President Lee Jae Myung has been calling for deregulation, yet these restrictions on English kindergartens move in the opposite direction,” he said.
“Public education should remain the foundation, but since private institutes are an optional supplement, parents’ right to choose must be protected.”
The bill was discussed at a parliamentary education committee meeting on Sept. 23 and has been referred to a standing committee for further review.
