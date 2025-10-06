 Man allegedly attempts to abduct 2-year old in Dongdaemun
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Man allegedly attempts to abduct 2-year old in Dongdaemun

Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 13:47
A screen capture of a Channel A news showing a man allegedly attempting to abduct a two-year-old girl at a traditional market in Seoul. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

A screen capture of a Channel A news showing a man allegedly attempting to abduct a two-year-old girl at a traditional market in Seoul. [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
Police have apprehended a man in his 60s for allegedly attempting to abduct a two-year-old girl at a traditional market in Seoul.
 
According to the Dongdaemun Police Station on Monday, the suspect was detained on charges of attempted abduction of a minor. He allegedly tried to carry off the child around 9:50 p.m. on Oct. 4 in an alleyway at a traditional market in Dongdaemun District.
 

Related Article

 
The girl’s parents and nearby citizens chased after the man and stopped him before the situation escalated into an actual kidnapping.
 
Video footage of the incident shows the man suddenly approaching the child, who was playing in the alley, lifting her in his arms, and walking away.
 
A witness told Channel A that the man appeared intoxicated. “He took the child some distance away, and when she started crying, her mother ran after them,” the witness said.
 
During questioning, the suspect told police he was drunk at the time and could not remember what happened. Police are investigating his motive and are considering whether to request an arrest warrant.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
tags abduction traditional market

More in Social Affairs

Car overturns, catches fire in Gyeonggi Sunday night; man suffers serious injury

Worst traffic of the year Monday as more than 6 million vehicles hit the road for Chuseok

Man allegedly attempts to abduct 2-year old in Dongdaemun

Coast guard arrests eight Chinese nationals for trying to enter Korea illegally

From desk to table: How a civil servant became Korea's first world arm-wrestling medalist

Related Stories

'No business today': Heat wave takes toll on vendors at Korea's traditional markets

Traditional market delivery

Shoppers hunt for deals ahead of Chuseok

Seoul to introduce measures to curb exorbitant pricing at Gwangjang Market

At the traditional market
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)