 National Museum deletes post featuring embroiled HYBE chairman Bang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

National Museum deletes post featuring embroiled HYBE chairman Bang

Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 09:53
National Museum of Korea Director Yoo Hong-jun, left, and HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk pose at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul. This photograph was posted on the museum's social media accounts on Oct. 1, but was deleted the following day after backlash from the public. [HYBE]

National Museum of Korea Director Yoo Hong-jun, left, and HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk pose at the National Museum of Korea in central Seoul. This photograph was posted on the museum's social media accounts on Oct. 1, but was deleted the following day after backlash from the public. [HYBE]

 
Following public criticism, the National Museum of Korea deleted a social media post featuring HYBE chairman Bang Si-hyuk, who is under police investigation for alleged violations of the Financial Investment Services and Capital Markets Act.
 
The museum uploaded a post on its official social media accounts last week announcing a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with HYBE to promote Korean cultural heritage and K-culture globally. The post included a photo of museum director Yoo Hong-jun standing next to Bang.
 

Related Article

 
The MOU aimed to strengthen cooperation between the museum’s cultural foundation and the entertainment company best known for managing BTS. However, public reaction was largely negative. Many criticized the museum for featuring Bang, who is currently being investigated by the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency’s Financial Crime Investigation Unit and has been barred from leaving the country.
 
The museum deleted the post on Oct. 2, just a day after it was uploaded, without offering an explanation.
 
Bang is accused of misleading former HYBE shareholders during stock purchases by claiming that the company had no plans for an initial public offering (IPO). Prosecutors allege that a private equity fund established by a HYBE executive later bought the shareholders’ stakes through a special-purpose company.
 
After HYBE’s IPO, the fund sold the shares, and under a shareholder agreement, 30 percent of the special’s profits were transferred to HYBE’s largest shareholder. Bang reportedly earned about 190 billion won ($135 million) from the deal.
 
Bang’s representatives have denied any wrongdoing, saying all procedures complied with relevant laws and regulations at the time. 


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY SHIN HYE-YEON [[email protected]]
tags national museum of korea HYBE bang si-hyuk

More in Social Affairs

Highways congested nationwide on Chuseok holiday

National Museum deletes post featuring embroiled HYBE chairman Bang

Food poisoning cases surpass 2024 total in just 8 months due to extreme heat waves

Korea weighs banning 'English kindergartens' amid parental backlash

Mother of late weathercaster ends hunger strike after reaching agreement with MBC

Related Stories

HYBE chairman referred to prosecution over alleged unfair trading

HYBE Chairman Bang Si-hyuk undergoes over 12 hours of questioning in stock trading case

Prosecutors reject second police request to raid HYBE in Bang Si-hyuk market violation probe

HYBE Chairman Bang accused of pocketing $285 million in 'undisclosed' deal

'Sense of regret': HYBE founder Bang Si-hyuk apologizes to employees amid stock controversy
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)