Woman falls from 3rd floor inside Incheon Airport, injuries not life-threatening
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 10:26
According to fire officials, the incident occurred around 2:36 p.m. on Oct. 5 in Terminal 1 of the airport. The woman reportedly fell from the third floor of the terminal and was later found in a flower bed on the first floor.
Emergency responders transported her to a nearby hospital. Officials said she suffered injuries but that they were not life-threatening.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY KIM EUN-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
