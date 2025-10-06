Monday's fortune: Letting go of the past, embracing the present
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 Southeast
🔹 Simply living is itself a reward
🔹 Each day is the best day
🔹 Forget age and time — stay youthful
🔹 Dedicate energy to household matters
🔹 Don’t postpone tasks
🔹 Passion is the privilege of youth
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Familiar things bring comfort
🔹 Value what’s your own
🔹 Old friends and traditions hold worth
🔹 Even on known paths, seek guidance
🔹 Helping each other is human nature
🔹 Socialize or enjoy dating
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Encounters | 🧭 West
🔹 News from relatives may arrive
🔹 Expect pleasant reunions
🔹 A good day for new purchases
🔹 Leave early — don’t be late
🔹 Expect traffic — drive with safety first
🔹 Show tolerance and understanding
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Average | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Rainbow | 🧭 West
🔹 A day to give more than take
🔹 Observe quietly — don’t intervene
🔹 Plans may differ from reality
🔹 Spending could exceed expectations
🔹 Hearing and seeing may conflict
🔹 Value character over appearances
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Family is your greatest asset
🔹 Health is your truest wealth
🔹 Moderate spending oils life’s gears
🔹 People matter more than things
🔹 Outfit choices may bring hesitation
🔹 Share meals fairly with others
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 North
🔹 Human connections thrive on affection
🔹 Kindness flows both ways
🔹 Giving and receiving balance out
🔹 Outings with spouse or family bring joy
🔹 Married couples may focus on children
🔹 New dates or introductions possible
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Joyful spending feels worthwhile
🔹 Both expenses and gains arise
🔹 Projects conclude successfully
🔹 Invitations or gatherings may occur
🔹 Meaningful spending benefits you
🔹 Refresh with arts or entertainment
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Don’t rely on memory — write notes
🔹 The correct tasks or right people appear naturally
🔹 Avoid wasting emotions on trivialities
🔹 Return what you’ve received
🔹 Leisure with films or concerts refreshes
🔹 Meet friends to share energy
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Companionship multiplies joy
🔹 Good works flourish with many hands
🔹 Family ties strengthen unity
🔹 A harmonious home anchors happiness
🔹 Mutual support defines relationships
🔹 Collective spirit leads to success
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t let emotions cloud judgment
🔹 Release the old to embrace the new
🔹 Avoid rigid mindsets — stay open
🔹 Adapt choices to circumstances
🔹 Show individuality over following trends
🔹 Don’t let envy diminish you
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Avoid being overly attached
🔹 Don’t cling to the past
🔹 Focus on achievable goals
🔹 Refresh your living environment
🔹 Heal with hobbies and leisure
🔹 Be thoughtful in online presence
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Expect gifts or cheerful moments
🔹 Gather diverse opinions
🔹 Morning proves luckier than afternoon
🔹 Balance cost with satisfaction
🔹 Eat water-rich fruits for health
🔹 Blue tones in clothing favor you
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights into daily fortunes across wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
