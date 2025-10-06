 Son's goal-scoring streak snapped at 4, but LAFC still win
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Sports > Football

print dictionary print

Son's goal-scoring streak snapped at 4, but LAFC still win

Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 13:18
LAFC forward Son Heung-Min reacts after missing a shot in the first half against Atlanta United FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

LAFC forward Son Heung-Min reacts after missing a shot in the first half against Atlanta United FC at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Oct. 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

 
Son Heung-min of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) failed to score for the first time in five matches in Major League Soccer, though his team still eked out a narrow win at home.
 
Son's sidekick up front, Denis Bouanga, had LAFC's lone goal as they defeated Atlanta United FC 1-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.
 

Related Article

 
LAFC have now won five consecutive MLS matches. Their last 18 goals have been scored by either Son or Bouanga.
 
Son entered this match having netted seven goals in his last four MLS games, but was held off the sheet against the dogged Atlanta defense.
 
The match seemed destined for a goalless draw until Bouanga broke the deadlock in the 86th minute. Now with 24 goals, Bouanga is tied for the MLS lead with Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.
 
This was Son's last match before joining the South Korean national team for friendlies in Seoul against Brazil on Friday and Paraguay on Oct. 14.
 
Son is currently tied for the most caps by a Korean male player with 136, joined by his current national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and former striker Cha Bum-kun. He is expected to break the tie this week when the Taegeuk Warriors face Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium.

Yonhap
tags son heung-min football LAFC

More in Football

National football squad readies for int'l friendlies, announces practice schedule

Son's goal-scoring streak snapped at 4, but LAFC still win

TWS named ambassadors of Taeguk Warriors' World Cup run

Son Heung-min to be recognized for becoming Korean male caps leader

Paraguay hold young Taeguk Warriors to draw in U-20 World Cup, clouding route to knockout stage

Related Stories

Son Heung-min says he 'can't wait' for LAFC home debut

Los Angeles FC officially confirm Son Heung-min signing

Son scores first MLS goal for Los Angeles FC on pinpoint free kick

Son makes MLS Team of the Matchday with 1 goal, 2 assists against Salt Lake

Son draws crucial penalty to help LAFC secure 2-2 draw in first appearance
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)