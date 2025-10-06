Son's goal-scoring streak snapped at 4, but LAFC still win

Son Heung-min of Los Angeles Football Club (LAFC) failed to score for the first time in five matches in Major League Soccer, though his team still eked out a narrow win at home.Son's sidekick up front, Denis Bouanga, had LAFC's lone goal as they defeated Atlanta United FC 1-0 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles on Sunday.LAFC have now won five consecutive MLS matches. Their last 18 goals have been scored by either Son or Bouanga.Son entered this match having netted seven goals in his last four MLS games, but was held off the sheet against the dogged Atlanta defense.The match seemed destined for a goalless draw until Bouanga broke the deadlock in the 86th minute. Now with 24 goals, Bouanga is tied for the MLS lead with Lionel Messi of Inter Miami.This was Son's last match before joining the South Korean national team for friendlies in Seoul against Brazil on Friday and Paraguay on Oct. 14.Son is currently tied for the most caps by a Korean male player with 136, joined by his current national team head coach Hong Myung-bo and former striker Cha Bum-kun. He is expected to break the tie this week when the Taegeuk Warriors face Brazil at Seoul World Cup Stadium.Yonhap