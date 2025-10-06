 Pentagon deploying California National Guard to Portland to get around block by federal judge
Published: 06 Oct. 2025, 10:49
Members of the California National Guard are deployed outside a complex of federal buildings in Santa Ana, California on June 18. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

The U.S. military said on Sunday it is reassigning about 200 federalized members of the California National Guard from the Los Angeles area to Portland, Oregon, in a new tactic to fulfill plans announced by President Donald Trump.
 
The announcement followed a ruling by a federal judge late on Saturday that temporarily blocked Trump from deploying 200 Oregon National Guard troops to the city of Portland, citing a lack of evidence that recent protests necessitated the move.
 

“At the direction of the President, approximately 200 federalized members of the California National Guard are being reassigned from duty in the greater Los Angeles area to Portland, Oregon to support U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and other federal personnel performing official duties, including the enforcement of federal law, and to protect federal property,” Pentagon spokesperson Sean Parnell said in a statement.

