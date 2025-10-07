More in Economy

Gov't raises mandatory hiring rate for people with disabilities to up to 4 percent

As wealthy Koreans flock overseas in search of greener pastures, experts blame inheritence tax

LG Energy Solution to resume biz trips to U.S. following ICE raid, Georgia detention

Seoul proposes revised investment deal, awaits U.S. response

Why is the government losing sleep as Koreans flock overseas for Chuseok?