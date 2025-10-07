New Korean envoy vows to solidify alliance with U.S.

Korea's new top envoy to the United States pledged Monday to reinforce the Seoul-Washington alliance, stressing it as the "foundation" of President Lee Jae Myung's "pragmatic" diplomacy.Ambassador Kang Kyung-wha made the remarks during her inauguration ceremony at the Korean Embassy in Washington. Earlier in the day, she submitted a copy of her credentials to Monica Crowley, the chief of protocol at the U.S. Department of State."Ambassador Kang stressed that despite complex global challenges, our government will respond nimbly through pragmatic diplomacy centered on national interests, and that the Korea-U.S. alliance lies at the foundation of pragmatic diplomacy," the embassy said in a press release.She underscored her commitment to further strengthening the alliance, which she said has been developing into a "future-oriented comprehensive" alliance with three pillars at its core — security, economy and cutting-edge technology.She also pledged to deepen communication with the U.S. government, Congress, academia and media, as well as cooperation with the Korean community.Kang officially began her ambassadorial duties after presenting her credentials to Crowley.In the meeting with Crowley, she vowed to faithfully carry out a role as a "bridge of communication" between Seoul and Washington to ensure that the bilateral relationship will further develop through engagements, including during U.S. President Donald Trump's upcoming visit to Korea on the occasion of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit set to begin late this month.Crowley congratulated her on the start of her ambassadorship, pledging to make all necessary efforts for close coordination on pending bilateral issues, including Trump's planned trip to Korea, according to the embassy.Kang arrived in the United States on Saturday, vowing to mobilize "all embassy capacities" to help address trade and other bilateral issues with the United States. She served as Seoul's foreign minister from 2017 to 2021 during the administration of former President Moon Jae-in.Yonhap