Criticism of Washington's $350 billion investment demand 'not anti-Americanism,' says Seoul's top envoy
Published: 07 Oct. 2025, 17:32
As South Korea struggles to finalize a trade deal with the United States, the negotiation deadline set ahead of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit is fast approaching. Foreign Minister Cho Hyun remains confident that a mutually beneficial agreement can be reached — one that aligns with both nations’ interests and ultimately strengthens the South Korea-U.S. alliance.
“We are conducting negotiations based on national interest as our top priority, seeking to produce a package that benefits both sides,” Cho said in an interview with the JoongAng Sunday, JoongAng Ilbo's weekend edition, on Oct. 1. “We are striving to achieve mutually beneficial results before the APEC summit later this month.”
Regarding domestic criticism over Washington’s reported demand for a $350 billion prepayment, Cho cautioned against interpreting the criticism as anti-American sentiment.
“It is not correct to frame this as an anti-American mood when the government is doing its utmost in negotiations,” he said. “The alliance must be strengthened not only in security but also economically, so that neighboring countries will not take South Korea lightly.
Since taking office in July, Cho has faced one of the country's most complex sets of foreign policy challenges in recent years. The South Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations became an urgent issue, while visa-related tensions following the Georgia detention case also drew public attention.
At the same time, South Korea has been working to recalibrate its relations with China, Japan and North Korea amid rapidly changing regional dynamics — a task Cho described as no easy feat.
He cited political scientist Graham Allison’s "Destined for War" and former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd’s "The Avoidable War," saying these works underscore the need for realistic diplomacy in an increasingly turbulent international landscape.
“In today’s difficult global environment, we can only survive by pursuing realistic diplomatic solutions,” Cho said. “That is why the new administration is emphasizing pragmatic diplomacy.”
The following are excerpts from the interview, edited for length and clarity, in which he discusses diplomatic strategies and ongoing trade issues in detail.
Q. The ongoing South Korea-U.S. tariff negotiations appear to be facing difficulties.
A. The $350 billion package was largely agreed upon before the August summit between President Lee Jae Myung and U.S. President Donald Trump, and it was reaffirmed during the meeting.
At that time, we made it very clear to the U.S. side that South Korea is not Japan — any agreement that places a burden on our people, whether it’s a memorandum of understanding or a treaty, must go through the National Assembly.
However, after the summit, the United States added a few demands that we found difficult to accept.
President Lee has been firm about three principles: no backroom negotiations, prioritizing national interests and commercial reasonability. We are now exchanging proposals and are in the midst of a give-and-take process.
Is there a negotiation red line or final position that South Korea will not compromise on?
We are working to produce a mutually acceptable, win-win package before the APEC Summit later this month. If a full currency swap is difficult for the United States to accept, there are alternative options we could explore.
The United States is under pressure from a rising China, while South Korea risks losing ground in manufacturing competitiveness if we stand still.
Because our interests align in many areas, it’s possible to protect our national interests while also strengthening the alliance.
The visa issue also drew public attention after the Georgia detention incident. What progress has been made?
The detention of our citizens in that case was unacceptable. I was scheduled to meet U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, but the meeting was delayed by a day. When we met, President Trump personally ordered that the situation be resolved, saying that they should be allowed to continue their work and transfer their technology.
I demanded three things: the immediate release of those detained, no handcuffs at the airport and no disadvantages for returning to the U.S. later.
We received firm commitments on all three. We are also continuing discussions on institutional improvements, such as new visa categories and expanded quotas.
China frequently comes up in discussions between South Korea and the United States. How do you view China’s role for South Korea?
Some say China is a “difficult neighbor,” but I disagree. China is an important one. Our political systems are clearly different, but with a population of 1.4 billion and as a major economic power, China is a nation with which we must learn to coexist — cooperating where possible and pursuing mutual benefit.
Expanding the South Korea-China Free Trade Agreement to include the services and finance sectors is part of that effort. At the same time, there are principles that must be upheld. Our government strongly protested China’s illegal installation of structures in the Yellow Sea for that reason.
We should avoid unnecessary provocations on both sides. In that context, I also believe that anti-China demonstrations in South Korea should be restrained.
You visited Japan before traveling to the United States. Was there a particular reason for that order?
That visit should have already dispelled the so-called “pro-China, anti-Japan” narrative. Japanese politicians welcomed the unexpected move, and the United States also expressed appreciation several times after I explained the reasoning.
Historical issues undoubtedly exist, and Japan must engage in self-reflection and face them with humility.
That said, while we must continue to address historical issues firmly and patiently, it is also time to seek future-oriented relations between Korea and Japan.
Given today’s rapidly changing international environment, there are many areas — such as science and technology, economic cooperation and cultural exchange — where collaboration is both possible and necessary.
I also expect high-level private-sector dialogue channels, such as the Korea-Japan Forum, to become more active.
Some worry that the government is giving up on North Korea's denuclearization. How do you respond to that?
Our government’s goal of achieving a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula remains unchanged.
What matters now is easing military tensions and restoring mutual trust so that the current state of hostility can be transformed into one of peaceful coexistence. The United States also maintains its fundamental position in support of denuclearization.
The upcoming APEC summit will bring together several major leaders. What are your expectations?
We expect Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japan’s new prime minister to attend. Given President Trump’s style, a surprise meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un cannot be ruled out. If that happens, Korea will actively support the process.
What reforms are you planning within the Foreign Ministry?
Some outdated habits from the Cold War era still linger in our diplomatic culture. I intend to drastically reduce unnecessary reports and excessive protocol.
Instead, we will streamline administrative work and transform the ministry into a more policy-oriented organization. I plan to reorganize things so that younger diplomats can focus more on policy development and creative solutions, rather than paperwork.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
