 South Korean, Chinese foreign ministers agree to develop ties through APEC summit in phone talks
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Diplomacy

print dictionary print

South Korean, Chinese foreign ministers agree to develop ties through APEC summit in phone talks

Published: 07 Oct. 2025, 15:47
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as they meet for talks in Beijing on Sept. 17 in this file pool photo. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun, left, shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, as they meet for talks in Beijing on Sept. 17 in this file pool photo. [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

 
The top diplomats of South Korea and China agreed on Tuesday to make efforts to develop bilateral ties through the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
 
Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, made the remarks during phone talks held earlier in the day ahead of the two-day APEC summit set to open in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31.
 
"(They) agreed to make efforts so that a new turning point for the development of South Korea-China relations can be established on the occasion of the APEC summit in Gyeongju," the ministry said in a release.
 
The two sides also reportedly discussed Wang and Chinese President Xi Jinping's possible visits to South Korea in time for the APEC summit, which have yet to be officially announced.
 
U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi would have a "pull-aside" meeting in South Korea late this month.
 
During the phone talks, Wang also explained Beijing's efforts for regional peace and stability, while Cho expressed hopes for China's relations with North Korea to develop in a direction that contributes to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.
 
The talks took place shortly after North Korea's state media announced that Chinese Premier Li Qiang would visit the country this week to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of its ruling party's founding.

Yonhap
tags APEC

More in Diplomacy

South Korean, Chinese foreign ministers agree to develop ties through APEC summit in phone talks

North's Kim calls Russia's Putin his 'closet comrade' in birthday message

New Korean envoy vows to solidify alliance with U.S.

Top office holds emergency response meeting on U.S. tariffs

New Korean envoy to U.S. pledges best efforts to address trade, other bilateral issues

Related Stories

Work in progress

APEC economic growth projected to slow to 2.6% in 2025 amid rising protectionism

APEC preparations on full throttle as lodging, logistics get sorted

Gunning for excellence

U.S., China join APEC call to reinforce WTO’s role in global trade
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)