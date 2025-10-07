South Korean, Chinese foreign ministers agree to develop ties through APEC summit in phone talks

The top diplomats of South Korea and China agreed on Tuesday to make efforts to develop bilateral ties through the upcoming Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, according to Seoul's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, made the remarks during phone talks held earlier in the day ahead of the two-day APEC summit set to open in South Korea's southeastern city of Gyeongju on Oct. 31."(They) agreed to make efforts so that a new turning point for the development of South Korea-China relations can be established on the occasion of the APEC summit in Gyeongju," the ministry said in a release.The two sides also reportedly discussed Wang and Chinese President Xi Jinping's possible visits to South Korea in time for the APEC summit, which have yet to be officially announced.U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent had earlier said that U.S. President Donald Trump and Xi would have a "pull-aside" meeting in South Korea late this month.During the phone talks, Wang also explained Beijing's efforts for regional peace and stability, while Cho expressed hopes for China's relations with North Korea to develop in a direction that contributes to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, according to the ministry.The talks took place shortly after North Korea's state media announced that Chinese Premier Li Qiang would visit the country this week to attend commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of its ruling party's founding.Yonhap