China's Li to visit North Korea to attend key ruling party anniversary

Chinese Premier Li Qiang will make a three-day "goodwill" visit to North Korea this week to attend the North's commemorative events marking the 80th anniversary of its ruling party, the North's state media reported Tuesday.Li will lead a Chinese delegation to take part in the celebrations of the founding anniversary of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK) at the invitation of North Korea, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).Li's delegation will pay "an official goodwill visit to the Democratic People's Republic of Korea at the invitation of the Central Committee of the WPK and the DPRK government," the KCNA said in a report.The DPRK is the acronym of North Korea's official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.North Korea celebrates its ruling party's foundation anniversary on Oct. 10 every year, which falls on Friday this year.China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs also said Li will pay an official visit to North Korea from Thursday to Saturday, leading a party and government delegation.In 2015, China sent a delegation led by Liu Yunshan, a member of the Politburo Standing Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and considered the country's fifth-highest-ranking official at the time, to the North's celebrations marking the 70th anniversary of its ruling party's foundation.This week's commemorations are also set to be attended by high-ranking officials from other countries, including Vietnam's top leader To Lam and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, who now serves as the deputy chairman of the Russian Security Council.Li's visit comes as ties between Pyongyang and Beijing appear to be warming, recently highlighted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's visit to China last month to attend the country's military parade marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.Late last month, Li also met North Korean Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui for talks in Beijing.North Korea is expected to hold a large-scale military parade to celebrate its party anniversary this week. The South Korean military earlier said the North may stage a nighttime parade involving tens of thousands of personnel.Yonhap