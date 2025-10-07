 North's Kim calls Russia's Putin his 'closet comrade' in birthday message
Published: 07 Oct. 2025, 13:49
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, right, and Russian President Vladimir Putin, who met in September during China’s Victory Day celebrations. [KOREAN CENTRAL NEWS AGENCY]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent a birthday message to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday, describing him as “my closest comrade” and highlighting the deepening ties between Pyongyang and Moscow.
 
According to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), Kim praised Putin’s leadership and Russia’s growing influence on the global stage.
 
“Under your wise leadership and patriotic devotion, the Russian Federation has become a powerful global nation with a strong political system and robust national strength, leading the creation of a new multipolar world,” Kim wrote.
 
He expressed confidence that the alliance between the two countries, which he described as entering a “new golden era,” would continue to strengthen.
 
“I firmly believe that the alliance between our two nations — rooted in our warm friendship and close comradely ties — will continue unwaveringly, further advancing comprehensive bilateral relations and contributing significantly to building a just and multipolar world order,” he said.
 
Referring to his meeting with Putin last month during China’s Victory Day celebrations, Kim reaffirmed North Korea’s support for Russia’s policies.
 
“We will fully support the just struggle of the Russian people to defend their national sovereignty, territorial integrity and security interests. We consider this our brotherly duty and will remain faithful to the implementation of our bilateral treaties,” he wrote.
 
Kim concluded his message with a pledge of enduring solidarity.
 
“Pyongyang and Moscow will always stand together, and our friendship will remain eternal and indestructible.”


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
