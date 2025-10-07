President Lee vows to work for Koreans' well-being in Chuseok social media message
Published: 07 Oct. 2025, 13:49
- LEE JAE-LIM
President Lee Jae Myung pledged to continue working for the well-being of Koreans, even if it means enduring criticism and personal sacrifice.
“I am determined to give my all — even if it means baring my heart, enduring misunderstanding and blame — so long as it can in any way help improve the lives of our people,” President Lee said on Tuesday, the second day of the Chuseok holiday, in posts shared on Instagram and X.
“This Chuseok, I am reminded once again that the president’s foremost responsibility is to pay close attention to the lives of the people, who each live under different circumstances and in different environments," he wrote, reflecting on his duties as president during the holiday.
Lee also shared several photos of himself and First Lady Kim Hye Kyung dressed in traditional hanbok, offering Chuseok greetings — images believed to have been taken during his earlier holiday message on Saturday.
Acknowledging the economic challenges facing ordinary citizens, he wrote, “As I said in my Chuseok greeting, many people are unable to fully enjoy the holiday due to the difficult realities of daily life. Even so, I hope it was a time when families could encourage one another, share hope, and find the strength to smile together.
“I once again promise to care for the present of our people and the future of their livelihoods with greater humility and closer attention.”
