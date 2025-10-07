7 Korean true crime cases that will keep you up at night

In 1991, five elementary school boys vanished near Mount Waryong in Daegu on a historic election day, sparking a nationwide search. The students, who had been searching for salamander eggs, later became known as the "Frog Boys." Their remains were discovered in 2002, but the questions surrounding their deaths leave it as one the most famous unsolved cases to this day.In the summer of 2019, 39-year-old Yoon Sang-yeop drowned during a trip to Yongso Falls in Gapyeong, Gyeonggi. Did his wife, Lee Eun-hae, and her extramarital partner, Cho Hyun-soo, prod him to jump to a watery death? What unfolded was a sordid tale of a secretive affair, gaslighting allegations and life insurance fraud.In 2000, Lee Eun-seok murdered and dismembered his parents in Gwacheon, Gyeonngi. What initially appeared to be a cold-blooded and inexplicable crime was cast in a different light when details emerged about his alleged motive — years of physical and emotional abuse at the hands of his parents. The case prompted not only psychological analyses of his actions, but also wider conversations about family violence, trauma and the long-lasting effects of abuse in Korean society.In 2017, Lee Young-hak — already a public figure known as "Molar Daddy" for his rare dental disorder — drugged, sexually assaulted and murdered his daughter's 14-year-old friend with his daughter's help. The crime, masked by Lee's image as a devoted father, exposed deep layers of sexual depravity, abuse, police negligence and manipulation.The stabbing of college student Cho Jung‑pil in a Burger King restroom in Itaewon in 1997 remains one of the most infamous murder cases to date in Korea. The case became mired in a "he said, he said" dispute between the two main suspects, Arthur Patterson and Edward Lee and went unresolved for years due to conflicting testimonies and prosecutorial missteps. Thus, the man who stabbed 22-year-old Cho to death eluded justice for nearly two decades as prosecutors initially charged the wrong person with his murder.Ha Ji‑hye, a 22‑year‑old law student at Ewha Womans University, was found murdered in March 2002. Investigators traced the murder back to an extensive stalking campaign orchestrated by her cousin's mother‑in‑law, Yoon Gil‑ja. Over the years, Yoon hired over 25 people to surveil Ha for two years, believing, without evidence, that Ha was having an affair with her son‑in‑law. Yoon contracted her nephew, Yoon Nam‑shin, and an accomplice, who shot Ha with an air rifle.In 1991, 9-year-old Lee Hyung-ho was kidnapped from a playground in Hyundai Apartment complex in Apgujeong-dong, a wealthy neighborhood in Seoul, triggering one of Korea's largest police investigations. Over 60 chilling ransom calls led his parents on wild chases across the city, but the boy's body was found 44 days later.