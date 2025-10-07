 Korean hiker dies in Himalayas in Nepal: Reports
Published: 07 Oct. 2025, 15:47
A snowcapped mountain range emerges over the valley as monsoon clouds clear following heavy rainfall in Kathmandu, Nepal, Oct. 5. [REUTERS/YONHAP]

A Korean trekker has died in the Himalayas in Nepal after climbing a popular trekking peak, according to news reports.
 
The man's body was recovered by a rescue helicopter on Monday, while his guide was rescued, Reuters reported, citing Tulsi Gurung, president of the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association.
 
According to Reuters, the hiker climbed the 6,476-meter-high (21,247-feet-high) Mera Peak, located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Mount Everest, on Saturday.
 
A Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said the hiker's body was moved to a hospital in Kathmandu on Monday, and the Korean Embassy in Nepal is providing necessary consular assistance to bereaved family members.
 
Over the weekend, hundreds of trekkers were trapped by a blizzard near the eastern side of Mount Everest in Tibet, prompting rescuers to guide them to safety, Reuters reported.

Yonhap
