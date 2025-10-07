Korean hiker dies in Himalayas in Nepal: Reports

A Korean trekker has died in the Himalayas in Nepal after climbing a popular trekking peak, according to news reports.The man's body was recovered by a rescue helicopter on Monday, while his guide was rescued, Reuters reported, citing Tulsi Gurung, president of the Nepal National Mountain Guides Association.According to Reuters, the hiker climbed the 6,476-meter-high (21,247-feet-high) Mera Peak, located about 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from Mount Everest, on Saturday.A Korean Ministry of Foreign Affairs official said the hiker's body was moved to a hospital in Kathmandu on Monday, and the Korean Embassy in Nepal is providing necessary consular assistance to bereaved family members.Over the weekend, hundreds of trekkers were trapped by a blizzard near the eastern side of Mount Everest in Tibet, prompting rescuers to guide them to safety, Reuters reported.Yonhap