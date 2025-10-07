Tuesday's fortune: Embracing fresh beginnings and breaking through limitations
Published: 07 Oct. 2025, 05:00
💰 Wealth: Financial outlook for the day
💪 Health: Wellness and vitality forecast
❤️ Love: Relationships, emotions and encounters
🧭 Lucky directions: Beneficial orientations and energies
🐭 Rat (1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 East
🔹 Enjoy a calm, leisurely day
🔹 Keep busy with light tasks
🔹 Design meaningful goals for longevity
🔹 New projects require fresh starts
🔹 Beginning is half the battle — just start
🔹 Confidence and courage fuel success
🐮 Ox (1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 Praise may come your way
🔹 Expect filial devotion or blessings at the table
🔹 Consider redesigning your “second life”
🔹 Take it step by step, no rushing
🔹 Value safety over speed
🔹 Prioritize quality over quantity
🐯 Tiger (1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998)
💰 Spending | 💪 Caution | ❤️ Conflict | 🧭 West
🔹 Kindness alone won’t suffice — be firm
🔹 Don’t be swayed by emotions
🔹 Avoid clinging to people
🔹 Verify with your own eyes
🔹 Don’t take on unnecessary burdens
🔹 Stay low key — avoid standing out
🐰 Rabbit (1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999)
💰 Spending | 💪 Average | ❤️ Frustration | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t resist time’s natural flow
🔹 Be cautious about misplaced trust
🔹 Don’t cling to what cannot work
🔹 Get the first step right
🔹 Nothing in life is free
🔹 Too much sweetness harms health
🐲 Dragon (1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 North
🔹 Don’t let age confine you
🔹 Stay present in today
🔹 Handle your own responsibilities
🔹 Balance and harmony are essential
🔹 See with a broader perspective
🔹 Build on your strengths
🐍 Snake (1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Happy | 🧭 West
🔹 Health is your best wealth
🔹 Life itself is a blessing
🔹 Happiness colors your day
🔹 Awaited news may arrive
🔹 Fortune smiles upon you
🔹 Dreams edge closer to reality
🐎 Horse (1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Passion | 🧭 West
🔹 Everything delights you today
🔹 Every day is a youthful day
🔹 Complete tomorrow’s work today
🔹 Work opportunities may overflow
🔹 Vision aligns with ability
🔹 New information proves useful
🐑 Sheep (1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 South
🔹 “Better late than never” applies
🔹 Don’t feel pressured about learning
🔹 Stay informed and adapt to the times
🔹 A good start ensures a strong finish
🔹 Focus on lessons more than gains
🔹 Seek advice from the experienced
🐒 Monkey (1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Jealousy | 🧭 North
🔹 Relax with baths or light soaks
🔹 Stay hydrated, loosen the body
🔹 A slower pace may benefit you
🔹 Balance is key between sides
🔹 Others’ fortunes may seem brighter
🔹 Express individuality over following trends
🐓 Rooster (1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005)
💰 Strong | 💪 Strong | ❤️ United | 🧭 West
🔹 Streams unite into a river and sea
🔹 Experience shines as wisdom
🔹 Abundance brings strength
🔹 Support comes from above and below
🔹 Responsibilities may expand
🔹 Mutual hearts connect deeply
🐕 Dog (1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006)
💰 Average | 💪 Average | ❤️ Giving | 🧭 East
🔹 Gain knowledge through TV or online
🔹 Don’t waste emotions on trivial matters
🔹 Sacrifice small things for greater aims
🔹 Old friends bring comfort
🔹 Beware of false kindness
🔹 Blue tones in clothing bring luck
🐖 Pig (1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007)
💰 Steady | 💪 Good | ❤️ Joyful | 🧭 South
🔹 Take pride in children and home
🔹 Your heart remains youthful
🔹 Forget age and time
🔹 Begin plans in earnest
🔹 Hope revives and motivation rises
🔹 Say “yes” instead of “no”
📌 This horoscope is based on the 12 zodiac signs, each represented by an animal. Using Saju (the Four Pillars of Destiny) and geomancy, astrologer Cho Ku-moon provides insights on wealth, health, love, and overall outlook.
