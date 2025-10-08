Minister of new Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment discusses future plans
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 11:00 Updated: 08 Oct. 2025, 15:27
[INTERVIEW]
Korea’s Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment officially launched last Wednesday, consolidating oversight of climate, energy and environmental policies for the first time in the country’s history.
The new ministry represents a major structural reform in Korean governance, uniting two areas that had long operated in tension: energy development and environmental regulation.
Appointed as the inaugural minister, Kim Sung-whan faces the dual challenge of fostering energy industries while also delivering on Korea’s ambitious climate goal — a 40 percent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 compared to 2018's levels, a target set under the Lee Jae Myung administration.
In an interview with the JoongAng Ilbo, Kim emphasized the urgency of the mission.
“We don’t have much time left,” he said, standing before a whiteboard cluttered with carbon emissions figures and reduction scenarios.
Kim pledged to triple the nation’s installed renewable energy capacity by 2030 and to overhaul Korea’s power grid with a so-called “renewable energy expressway.” The JoongAng Ilbo asked about the direction of Korea's energy mix and his carbon reduction strategy.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Q. Historically, the environment and energy sectors have checked and balanced each other. Won’t housing both within the same ministry make it difficult to pursue their respective goals?
A. Integrated management of climate and energy is a global trend. The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy only needs to supply electricity cheaply and stably, and the Environment Ministry wants to reduce carbon emissions to prevent a climate crisis but does not have the tools to implement it. Keeping them separate led to Korea becoming the country with the lowest share of renewable energy among OECD nations.
What do you most want to achieve during your tenure?
It’s absolutely crucial to rapidly expand renewable energy capacity and build an energy expressway. The current cumulative renewable capacity is 34 gigawatts, and we aim to increase it to 100 gigawatts by 2030, as well as construct a new power grid.
When energy and environmental goals conflict during implementation, what will you do?
It's not like we can just cut down healthy trees and install solar panels like we used to. We believe that by using agrivoltaics [using land for both solar energy and agriculture], rooftop solar panels and public land in villages, we can develop solar and wind power without destroying ecosystems or forests.
Changing the energy system requires a comprehensive plan involving renewables, nuclear energy and reduction of fossil fuels. What is your envisioned Korean energy mix?
We will drastically expand renewables, rapidly reduce fossil fuels like coal, use nuclear energy as a baseload source with safety ensured and use LNG [liquefied natural gas] as a flexible backup source.
Won’t rapidly expanding renewables lead to the Korean market being dominated by Chinese solar equipment?
The previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration focused solely on nuclear power and wouldn't even mention solar. Just three years ago, Korea was the only country competitive against China in solar power, but that competitiveness has weakened. That’s the fallout of the past three years. If we don’t enhance competitiveness now, even the existing industry may collapse.
Climate groups say excessive solar panel setback regulations by local governments are suppressing expansion nationwide. What are your thoughts?
That issue arose because outside developers came in to do solar projects. It’s like the Korean saying, “you feel bad when your cousin buys land.” If local residents become power producers and earn income, setback distances won’t be a major issue. Several lawmakers have proposed bills to ease setback rules, and we aim to pass them in this regular National Assembly session.
Won’t expanding renewables and changing the power grid lead to increased electricity rates?
The assumption that electricity rates will rise with more renewables is outdated. Using solar power is already cheaper than using coal and LNG, and it's almost the same with using onshore wind. Using Offshore wind can also become cheaper than using coal and LNG through economies of scale. However, we need to invest in grid infrastructure. We plan to expand renewables while lowering generation costs to control rate hike probability
President Lee said in his 100-day press conference, “Even if we start building a nuclear plant now, it takes 10 years. Solar and wind can be done in one or two years. We should go that direction.” What is your view?
For nuclear plants that have reached their design life, we can extend operation if safety is ensured. As for new plants, since they take time, we will focus on what can be done during the Lee administration.
The Climate Ministry will draft the 12th Basic Plan for Long-term Electricity Supply and Demand (BPE). What is your position on the two new reactors planned in the 11th BPE?
When we develop the 12th BPE, we will review the 11th BPE's plans and make adjustments. We believe public opinion on new reactors will naturally be reflected in that process.
The biggest challenge is meeting the Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) target of reducing greenhouse gases by 40 percent from 2018 levels by 2030, promised to the international community. The previous administration increased reliance on overseas reductions to lower industry burden. Do you think the strategy needs revision?
It’s true that the previous administration failed to reduce 70 million tons of emissions over three years, making the burden greater now. Increasing overseas cuts was a form of greenwashing to cover the inability to meet the 40 percent goal. We will revise sector-specific strategies, such as expanding electric transport, and further reduce emissions in the power sector by accelerating renewable energy deployment.
To meet the 2035 NDC, there is talk of banning internal combustion engine vehicle sales by then, like Europe did. But the auto industry says full electrification in 10 years is impossible. What are your thoughts?
Germany and Japan, once automotive leaders, lost the global market by hesitating on EVs. China now dominates 70 percent of the global EV market and sells them cheaper than internal combustion engines. If we hesitate, Korea's internal combustion and parts industries will face greater risks. Clear signals must be sent, and government and industry must work together to make this transition.
The Gangneung drought highlighted the importance of securing water resources for climate crisis adaptation. Wouldn't halting dam projects from the previous administration contradict this?
Globally, the trend is to dismantle dams and restore nature. Storing water is not always the answer. The previous government approved unnecessary civil works projects without proper local consultation.
Then how will you respond to increasing droughts and floods?
We need customized solutions for each region. For Gangneung, creating underground reservoirs invisible to the eye may be a key task.
