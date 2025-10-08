NC AI unveils vision to boost K-content with gaming-driven AI

With AI transforming key industries worldwide, NC AI, the AI affiliate of game giant NCsoft, is positioning itself to lead Korea's content sector by leveraging its gaming technology expertise, company officials said on Wednesday.Its vision is to democratize creativity and accelerate the global spread of K-content, tapping into a media AI market projected to soar from $8.21 billion in 2024 to over $51 billion by 2030, according to the officials.At the core of NC AI's strategy is the VARCO multimodal AI series, which can process text, voice, image and 3D data to automate creative tasks. Among its most representative applications is multilingual dubbing.The company's voice-acting AI can translate videos into multiple languages while preserving the original actor's tone and emotion.This enables automatic multilingual dubbing from a single video, cutting the cost and time of localizing Korean dramas and films overseas by more than 90 percent.Beyond dubbing, NC AI offers tools that automate the whole production pipeline, from generating text-based sound effects to creating 3D objects and character motion with simple text prompts.These innovations are broadening access to content creation, enabling individual creators and independent writers to use professional-grade production tools once limited to large studios, NC AI said.Last month, NC AI was selected to lead a 10 billion-won ($7.1 million) K-content AI innovation project, aiming to create an environment where anyone can reach the global stage using AI technology."Korean media AI companies are gaining attention in the global market as they are closely connected with the content industry," an official from NC AI said. "Based on its game development experience, NC AI accurately understands the needs of the actual industrial field."Yonhap