Music producers Kush and VVN announce marriage
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 13:51
Singer and producer Kush is getting married to model-turned-producer VVN on Saturday after nine years of dating.
The Black Label, which represents both artists, confirmed the news on Wednesday, saying, “Kush and VVN will tie the knot on Oct. 11.” The agency declined to share further details.
The couple publicly acknowledged their relationship in 2016. They reportedly met through a mutual acquaintance and bonded over their shared interest in music.
Kush debuted in 2003 as part of the reggae duo Stony Skunk and has since worked on songs for Big Bang and 2NE1. He also contributed to the original soundtrack of the popular Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters,” cowriting and composing the track “Soda Pop.”
VVN debuted as a model in 2015 after winning a contest hosted by fashion magazine Ceci. She is also known as the cousin of Girls’ Generation member Yuri, and she appeared as a producer on Mnet’s audition program “I-Land 2" last year.
