Original singers perform 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' live and in full for the first time
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 20:14
The singers behind the hottest trio in town — fictional girl group HUNTR/X from Netflix's animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” — appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” on Tuesday.
Performers EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami delivered a live rendition of the film’s original song “Golden” during the show’s broadcast. The song, which blends English and Korean lyrics, is performed in the film by the group’s three lead characters: Rumi, Mira and Zoey.
EJAE, a former SM Entertainment trainee, was the singing voice for Rumi, HUNTR/X's leader. Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami provided the vocals for Mira and Zoey respectively. All three performers are Korean American. This marked the first time they had sung the full track live. Previously, they performed a partial version of “Golden” on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live.”
Introduced by host Jimmy Fallon to loud applause, the trio commanded the stage with smooth harmonies and high notes, switching fluently between English and Korean. Lee led the vocals from the center of the stage. Rei Ami wore her hair in pigtails, reminiscent of Zoey's character design in the film.
The three also shared behind-the-scenes stories during an interview segment. EJAE, who co-composed “Golden,” said the melody came to her spontaneously while she was en route to the dentist.
“I was in the car, the cab, and on the way to the dentist. That was when I received the track from the amazing The Black Label, the producers — Teddy, 24, Ido and also Ian Eisendrath, our music director,” she said. “This rarely happens, but it just instantly, I got inspiration from it melodically. Immediately, I had to record it. So I got a voice memo.”
EJAE added that she once saw a tall male ghost in the studio while recording. “My mom reminded me later, 'There's a myth in Korea in the music labels, if you see a ghost or any paranormal activity while recording a song, it's a hit.'”
Audrey Nuna said that a scene in the film featuring gimbap brought back personal memories.
“I was one of very few Korean kids in my school district,” she said. “I would pack my gimbap in my Barbie lunch box, and I would be sneaking little pieces one by one because I didn't want the stanky gimbap to be the reason why the kids would alienate me.”
“I think that's a feeling so many Korean Americans can relate to growing up here,” added the singer.
“Golden” is currently enjoying global success, holding the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart in the United States for eight consecutive weeks.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)