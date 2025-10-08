Hanbok for the holiday: K-pop idols don traditional attire for Chuseok

Virtual idols, now surging in popularity, poised to transform the K-pop industry landscape

Original singers perform 'Golden' from 'KPop Demon Hunters' live and in full for the first time

Related Stories

BTS's Jin turns tables on Jimmy Fallon, interviews 'Tonight Show' host in U.S. TV return

Twice to perform 'The Feels' on 'The Tonight Show' on Oct. 1

Blackpink's 'Whistle' music video hits 500 million views

The power of BTS spreads to the tourism industry

BTS says winning a Grammy would complete its American dream