 North Korea's Kim Jong Un holds talks with Laotian President in Pyongyang: KCNA
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim Jong Un holds talks with Laotian President in Pyongyang: KCNA

Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 11:41
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith during a visit on Oct. 7. [NEWS1]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un greets Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith during a visit on Oct. 7. [NEWS1]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un held talks with Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith in Pyongyang on Tuesday, North Korean state media KCNA said on Wednesday.
 
Kim personally came out to greet Thongloun in a welcome ceremony that included top officials, a cheering crowd and a 21-gun salute. The two leaders then discussed strengthening mutual cooperation between their countries before Kim hosted a banquet for the Laotian delegation, KCNA reported.
 

Related Article

 
Thongloun is visiting North Korea for celebrations commemorating the country's ruling party on Oct. 10, a rare trip by a foreign head of state to a country under heavy international sanctions for its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and that maintains restrictions on foreign visitors.
 
Chinese Premier Li Qiang and Vietnam's Communist Party chief To Lam are also expected to visit Pyongyang for the celebrations later in the week.
 

Reuters
tags North Korea Kim Jong-un Laos Thongloun Sisoulith

More in North Korea

Kim criticizes North's health care system at landmark Pyongyang hospital's long-awaited completion

North Korea's Kim Jong Un holds talks with Laotian President in Pyongyang: KCNA

China's Li to visit North Korea to attend key ruling party anniversary

North's Kim calls Russia's Putin his 'closet comrade' in birthday message

Vietnamese leader to visit North Korea to mark key party anniversary, says KCNA

Related Stories

Kim Jong-un calls for bolstering nuclear and conventional weapons after missile tests

Kim says North Korea's 'absolute' status cannot be reversed on founding day

North's leader Kim Jong-un calls new hospital construction 'great revolution'

North Korean officials detained in probe into warship accident

North Korea rallies instructors to instill loyalty to Kim Jong-un in children
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)