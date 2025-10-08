North's military parade takes on new meaning as Chinese, Russian heavyweights descend on Pyongyang
Published: 08 Oct. 2025, 19:27
North Korea’s upcoming military parade on Friday to mark the 80th anniversary of the founding of the ruling Workers’ Party is expected to serve as a key indicator of the country’s evolving foreign policy strategy. With China sending its No. 2 in power, Premier Li Qiang, to the ceremony, the event is visibly gaining more weight than in the past.
North Korean state media and China’s Foreign Ministry announced Tuesday that Premier Li will lead a party and government delegation to Pyongyang to attend the commemorative events and make an official visit. This marks a significant upgrade in diplomatic representation compared to 2015, when Liu Yunshan, then ranked fifth in China’s hierarchy, attended the parade marking the 70th anniversary of the Workers’ Party of Korea.
While it may be a disappointment for Pyongyang that Chinese President Xi Jinping will not visit, analysts say Beijing’s gesture is still a significant show of goodwill. China has been working to normalize ties with North Korea, as seen last month when it invited Kim Jong-un to Beijing for the Victory Day celebration marking 80 years since the end of Japan’s occupation and World War II.
Russia will also send a high-ranking official: Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia’s Security Council and a close ally of President Vladimir Putin, is expected to lead Moscow’s delegation.
“Sending Premier Li, the No. 2 in China’s leadership, shows goodwill in line with the restoration of North Korea—China ties," said Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies. "Placing Kim Jong-un between the second-ranking leaders of China and Russia during the parade will be a visual demonstration of North Korea’s strategic role and leadership on the Korean Peninsula.”
Anti-U.S. alignment on display
The viewing stand at Kim Il Sung Square on Friday is expected to feature top officials from North Korea, China and Russia, alongside leaders from other socialist states such as Vietnamese Communist Party General Secretary To Lam and Lao President Thongloun Sisoulith. Observers say the gathering of key figures from the socialist bloc will help Pyongyang cement its image as a leading voice in the so-called anti-U.S. alliance.
Experts interpret the event as a sign that North Korea intends to abandon its isolationist stance in favor of a more assertive diplomatic approach. Some analysts also believe the parade is timed to undermine Korea’s upcoming hosting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Gyeongju later this month.
“North Korea is clearly signaling its intent to play a role in building a multipolar order alongside China and Russia to counterbalance the United States," said Lim Eul-chul, a professor at Kyungnam University’s Institute for Far Eastern Studies. "This looks like a strategy to resist diplomatic pressure from Seoul and Washington through socialist solidarity.”
Will Ju-ae appear on the multilateral stage?
Speculation is also swirling over whether Kim Jong-un’s daughter Ju-ae will appear during the event. Although she accompanied Kim on his visit to China last month, she did not appear at any official functions. Experts have suggested that Chinese discomfort or her young age — she is only 12 — may have kept her from the diplomatic spotlight at the time.
Still, South Korean intelligence recently assessed that Ju-ae’s trip to China was intended to provide her with international exposure and strengthen her standing as a potential successor. This has led to widespread expectations that she may appear on the reviewing platform during the parade.
"Given that Kim Jong-un is directing and producing this parade himself, there’s a high likelihood he will feature Ju-ae in a prominent supporting role to underscore her status and presence,” Lim said.
New 'secret weapon' may be unveiled
The parade could also serve as a stage for unveiling new strategic weapons. North Korea has consistently used major parades to showcase previously unseen weapons systems, and observers believe this one could highlight what Kim last month referred to as a “secret weapon.”
Speaking before the Supreme People’s Assembly on Sept. 21, Kim claimed the country had developed new secret weapons and made significant achievements in defense science — without providing details. Experts suggest that candidates could include a new intercontinental ballistic missile, dubbed Hwasong-20, a hypersonic missile, an unmanned underwater vehicle or a high-performance drone system.
On Oct. 4, North Korea held a defense exhibition titled “National Defense Development–2025” in Pyongyang, where it displayed new weapons, including the Hwasong-11MA — a short-range ballistic missile equipped with a hypersonic glide vehicle.
"We are closely watching the U.S.' deployment of its means of strategic strike and reconnaissance […] and the mobilization for hostile acts in connection with a new possible threat to our state's security," Kim said during the event.
"They themselves should have to judge whether the territory of the ROK would be a safe place in any case," he said, referring to South Korea as the Republic of Korea.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHUNG YEONG-GYO [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)