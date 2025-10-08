Actor Han So-hee states liking Reform Party's leader's Instagram post was a mistake with 'no political intent'
Actor Han So-hee came under fire for “liking” a social media post uploaded by Lee Jun-seok, the leader of the Reform Party. After the action was interpreted as a political statement, Han’s agency clarified that it was a “simple mistake” with “no political intent.”
On Monday, Lee posted a handwritten letter on Instagram, allegedly from an individual apologizing for spreading false rumors about him. In the caption, he wrote, “Life is a real game,” and criticized supporters of “a certain politician" persistently spreading rumors about him.
“Don’t stake your life on attacking others with unverified claims,” continued Lee.
The post garnered over 10,000 likes, and by Tuesday, Han's name was among those who had engaged with it — prompting debate online. On social media, the like button is typically seen as signaling agreement with a post.
Online users were divided, with some saying Han likely supported the post's anti-rumor message while others argued the incident should not be overinterpreted. Her agency stated Tuesday that “it was an unintentional mistake, with no ulterior motive.”
Han previously faced a wave of malicious online comments related to her personal life in March last year and pursued legal action at the time.
“As a person before an actor, she went through a very difficult period due to speculative posts and malicious comments,” her agency said back then. “We will respond firmly to any act that defames or damages her reputation.”
